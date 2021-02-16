Kamala Harris Discusses Climate Change, COVID-19 With French President Emmanuel Macron

US Vice-President Kamala Harris on Monday spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron, where she discussed climate change, COVID-19 and other issues of mutual concern. Harris and Macron agreed on the need for close bilateral cooperation to address issues such as COVID-19, climate change, etc. Both leaders also discussed ways to support democracy at home and around the world.

Today I spoke with President @EmmanuelMacron of France. We discussed COVID-19, climate change, supporting democracy at home and around the world, and regional challenges. @POTUS and I look forward to working with President Macron to build a better future for our two countries. pic.twitter.com/H04Y3LbU0a — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) February 15, 2021

"Vice President Kamala Harris spoke today with President Emmanuel Macron of France, and expressed her commitment to strengthening bilateral ties between the United States and France and to revitalizing the transatlantic alliance," Harris's office said in a statement.

VP Harris and President Macron further discussed the regional challenges concerning the United States and France, including those in the Middle East and Africa. Harris and Macron agreed on confronting those issues together. Harris also thanked Macron for France's continued support and Paris' leadership on the issue of gender equality. Harris thanked Macron for France's contribution to NASA's Mars Perseverance rover mission, which is scheduled to land on the Red Planet on February 18.

US-France relations

The United States and France are strategic allies under the grouping of NATO, but several issues concerning national and financial interests have soured the relationship in the last couple of years. Presently, the main issue outstretching the bilateral ties between both countries is the long-running Boeing-Airbus trade dispute. The dispute concerning subsidies has seen both sides impose tariffs and counter-tariffs on each others' products.

However, despite the differences, Washington and France remain good friends and continue to tackle global challenges together. The United States recently returned to the Paris Climate Agreement, two years after former US President Donald Trump had withdrawn Washington from the deal. Macron spoke with US President Joe Biden last month, where the two leaders discussed the Boeing-Airbus issue and agreed to work together.COVID-19

