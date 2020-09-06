'Get To Work And Control The Virus': Joe Biden Takes Dig At Trump's Weekend Golfing Trips

Not long after Donald Trump was highly criticised for playing golf with his Senators while the country reeled under COVID-19 threat, the US President was spotted golfing again on Saturday at his private club in Virginia.

White House correspondent Kelly O’Donnel took to Twitter to share a video of Trump hitting strokes at his branded golf property in the city. The 45-second video shot from a distance showed the President taking turns and playing golf with his acquaintances at the club.

Reacting to the video, Trump’s opponent in the upcoming Presidential elections, Joe Biden said, “Enough with the weekend golf trips and erratic tweets, Mr President. It's time for you to get to work and control the spread of this virus.”

Mr. President, enough with the weekend golf trips and erratic tweets. It's time for you to get to work and control the spread of this virus. https://t.co/SfsEQMgc5z — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 5, 2020

Trump criticised for Coronavirus handling

Both Joe Biden and Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris have been blazing guns at Donald Trump for his poor handling of the COVID-19 which has killed more than 1,88,000 US citizens so far.

In her recent interview with CNN, Harris was asked if she would take a vaccine approved by the Trump administration before the crucial November election, to which she said that she would not trust Trump on any COVID-19 vaccine and alleged that he might interfere with the official approval of a drug in order to secure bonus points for his re-election campaign.

Trump had earlier announced that citizens of America would get a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of this year. There have been reports about the Trump administration exerting pressure on concerned authorities to launch a COVID-19 vaccine before the election. As per reports, top White House officials are mounting the pressure on authorities so as to bring the pandemic death toll under control.

The United States remains the worst-affected nation by the COVID-19 pandemic as the country has recorded more than 6.2 million confirmed cases to date, which is approximately 23% of the global tally. The virus, that has spread outwards from China and is raging havoc across the world, was downplayed by Donald Trump in March as something that will vanish with time.

