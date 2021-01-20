Joe Biden Takes Oath As US President, Kamala Harris Sworn In As First Woman Vice President

Joe Biden, the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris, the first woman vice president have been inaugurated at the US Capitol on January 20. Starting at noon (local time), Biden administration will be taking over the White House with ambitious goals to achieve in the very first days. Harris was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. and Biden by Chief Supreme Court Justice John Roberts.

While Biden will be revamping America’s stance on a range of issues including climate policies, immigration laws and even suspension of US-Mexico border wall construction, Biden has called it “a new day for America”. Even though the event was scaled down amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the 59th inaugural ceremony took place with officials wearing masks.



A new chapter begins today. Tune in now for #Inauguration2021 as @JoeBiden and I are sworn in to office and set our nation on a new path forward. https://t.co/U1RQ98R6Ka — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 20, 2021

Biden To End Trump's 'Muslim Travel Ban'

Biden has planned to kickstart the policies of his administration by signing at least 17 orders and actions to dismiss the policies of his predecessor Donald Trump. As per reports, Biden’s Day 1’s move will end Trump’s controversial ban on visitors from several majority-Muslim countries and suspend the construction of the border wall that was Trump’s major agenda throughout his four-year presidency that ends at noon on January 20. Trump believed that the constriction of a wall throughout the US-Mexico border to stem illegal immigration.

Biden has repeatedly indicated that he would undo a lot of policies introduced by Donald Trump. Apart from joining the Paris climate accord that Trump abandoned, Biden is also planning on revoking the controversial travel ban on several predominantly Muslim countries. Biden’s incoming White House chief of staff, Ron Klain, circulated a memo stating that during the first 10 days in office, the new US administration will launch few reversals on policies implemented by US President Donald Trump.

The ban was introduced by Trump in 2017 when he acquired the office prohibiting people of predominantly Muslim countries from entering the States. However, the order was reworked numerous times as it faced many legal challenges. Meanwhile, Biden is expected to enhance COVID-19 restrictions along with allowing people to gain citizenship. Reportedly, soon-to-be the 46th US President plans to introduce a sweeping immigration bill on Day One of his administration aiming to provide an eight-year path to citizenship for an estimated 11 million people living in the United States without legal status.

