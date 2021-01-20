Inauguration Day 2021: German President 'greatly Relieved' As Joe Biden Replaces Trump

As Joe Biden is all set to become the 46th President of the United States, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressed relief that the Democratic leader was replacing Donald Trump. While speaking at an EU meeting, Steinmeier called January 20 a “good day for democracy” and added that he is “greatly relieved” that Biden will be inaugurated as president and move into the White House. The German leader also said that America’s institutions had proven strength in the face of “great tests” and “hostility” during outgoing President Trump’s term.

Further, Steinmeier said that the transfer of power to Biden brought with the “hope” that the international community can work together more closely and better in future to solve the great problems. He said that Germany is looking forward to knowing again that they have the US at their side as an “indispensable partner” in addressing the pandemic, climate change, security issues, arms control and disarmament, and other urgent conflicts around the globe. Steinmeier also warned that despite the “joy of this day”, the last four years had shown the “populism also seduced the most powerful democracy in the world”.

“We must resolutely stand up to polarisation, protect and strengthen our democracies’ public sphere and make policy on the basis of reason and facts,” he said. During his address to the MEPs, Steinmeier extended his “best wishes” to Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for their “great and difficult tasks”. He also hoped to welcome the two soon to Germany.

EU sighs with relief

Meanwhile, European Union’s top official Ursula von der Leyen also expressed relief that they would again have a “friend in the White House”. Von der Leyen said that Biden’s inauguration in the United States will be “demonstration of the resilience of American democracy”. She added that after four long years, Europe is ready to reconnect with an “old and trusted partner” and to breathe new life into the US and EU’s “cherished alliance”.

Following von der Leyen’s address, European Council President Charles Michel also said that the trans-Atlantic relations have greatly suffered in the last four years. He noted that the differences between the EU and US will not magically disappear. However, he also added that America seems to have changed and hot it’s perceived in Europe and the rest of the world has also changed.

