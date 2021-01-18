Joe Biden To End Donald Trump's Muslim 'travel Ban' On Inauguration Day

With just three days left for his inauguration, US President-elect Joe Biden plans to issue a number of executive orders. One of them will include revoking the controversial travel ban on several predominantly Muslim countries. Biden’s incoming White House chief of staff, Ron Klain, circulated a memo stating that during the first 10 days in office, the new US administration will launch few reversals on policies implemented by US President Donald Trump.

New rules

It will also include new coronavirus prevention efforts, allowing people to gain citizenship and rejoining the Paris climate change accord. The ban was put by Trump in the year 2017 when he took office. It prohibits people of predominantly Muslim countries from entering the States. However, the order was reworked numerous times as it faced many legal challenges.

Kashmir-origin lawmakers

In a separate development, Biden has nominated at least 20 Indian-Americans, including 13 women for key positions in his administration. The appointments come in line with his promise to incorporate more people of colour in his administration. Not only has Biden chosen Indian origin, Kamala Harris, as his vice president but has also named several others including Vedant Patel, Sameera Fazili amongst others for key roles.

In a first, the American administration would also include two who trace their roots to Kashmir. While Aisha Shah has been named as Partnership Manager at the White House Office of Digital Strategy, Sameera Fazili would occupy the key position of Deputy Director at the US National Economic Council (NEC) in the White House. Meanwhile, Bharat Ramamurti has been chosen as deputy director of White House National Economic Council.

Indian origin Vedant Patel is all set to occupy a seat in the White House lower press, behind the briefing room, as Assistant Press Secretary to the President. Vinay Reddy, who has been amongst Biden’s top confidants has been picked to serve as Director Speechwriting. Meanwhile, Gautam Raghavan, who served at the White House in the previous Obama Administration returns to the White House as Deputy Director in Office of Presidential Personnel.

Three Indian-Americans have also made their way to the crucial National Security Council of the White House. They are Tarun Chhabra: Senior Director for Technology and National Security, Sumona Guha, Senior Director for South Asia, Shanthi Kalathil: Coordinator for Democracy and Human Rights. Two Indian Americans women have been appointed to the Office of the White House Counsel: Neha Gupta as Associate Counsel and Reema Shah as Deputy Associate Counsel.

