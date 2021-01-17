Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Share Inauguration Playlist Featuring Hollywood's A-listers

The Inaugural ceremony of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris might have scaled-down, but both Biden and Kamala are ringing in their administration with some empowering music. Just ahead of the inauguration day, Biden and Harris have released a 46-song playlist. The 46-track playlist features an eclectic mix of tunes, ranging from classic rock tracks to some peppy pop hits.

Joe Biden, Kamal Harris release Inauguration playlist

According to the post shared by Biden Inaugural Committee, the music range from Steely Dan's Do It Again and Led Zeppelin's Fool in the Rain to pop hits like Dua Lipa's Levitating, Salt-N-Pepa, MF Doom, Mary J. Blige, Vampire Weekend, and more. The playlist is available now on SoundCloud, Spotify, and Apple Music. Apart from the complete song list, fans of the two are excited for the TV special program titled 'Celebrating America' on January 20, the night of Joe Biden's inauguration. The program hosted by Hollywood star Tom Hanks is aimed to celebrate the spirit of all the frontline workers and people who have contributed to society with their noble and humanitarian work. The special program will also witness performances by some Hollywood A-listers which is going to be the highlight of the program.

Are you planning your #Inauguration2021 at-home watch party?



Well let us take one thing off your plate — @DJDNice and @TheRaedio came up with the perfect playlist for you to dance the night away as we ring in our new leaders. 💃🏼🕺https://t.co/QSKjH4uemj pic.twitter.com/OqqKK88NkI — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 15, 2021

According to an earlier shared post by the Inaugural committee, the primetime special will witness performances by a bevvy of stars including Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, and Ant Clemons. In the upcoming dates, several other names of the performers will also be shared with fans. The stars took to their respective social media handles and announced the news with their fans. Apart from the fans, the official Twitter handle of Biden Inaugural Committee also shared a post while informing fans about the program. Biden and Harris will be sworn in on January 20, in accordance with the presidential inauguration process described in the Constitution. Pop-sensation Lady Gaga has been announced as the National Anthem singer, and Jennifer Lopez will also perform at the ceremony.

Following the historic inauguration of @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris, we will be hosting a special program at 8:30pm ET!



Hosted by @tomhanks, our “Celebrating America” event will include performances from @AntClemons, @jonbonjovi, @ddlovato, @jtimberlake, and more! pic.twitter.com/sekrWlZWG7 — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 14, 2021

