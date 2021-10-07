Joe Biden Unlikely To Hold Bilateral Meet With Vladimir Putin At G20 Summit: White House

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that there are no predictions presently for a possible bilateral meeting between United States President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit. Speaking at a press briefing, Psaki informed that at this time, they are working through it.

Addressing the press, Psaki said, "I don't have any predictions for you on the bilateral meetings. That's something that we are still working through at this point in time, every day." Referring to a previous meeting held between President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Psaki said that while it was an opportunity to express concerns at a high level, the US has some remaining concerns.

"We have remaining concerns, but it was an opportunity to express them at a high level, see what work can be done over the course of the long term to address it," Psaki said.

The White House press secretary added that at this point in time, she does not know if they will do a "month-by-month assessment" to address those concerns.

"It's something that we have continued conversations with members of the National Security team about many of the issues we raised. Those are ongoing. We are continuing to stride to make progress," she said.

Jen Psaki also informed that the Biden administration is finalising the details of the bilateral meeting between the US President and French President Emmanuel Macron, scheduled for next month.

Biden-Putin meeting

US President Joe Biden met his Russian counterpart Vladamir Putin for the first time since assuming office on 16 June. Both the heads of state agreed to return their envoys to Washington and Moscow in order to improve diplomatic relations between the two countries, according to The Associated Press.

While the Russian President asserted that the Russian foreign ministry and the US State Department would start consultations on diplomatic issues, Biden highlighted that the US administration and Russian administration would follow up on criminal cases. Both the leaders ordered their diplomats to start the groundwork for a new phase of arms control.

(With inputs from AP, ANI, Image: AP)