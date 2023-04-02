Joe Biden Visits Tornado-hit Town Of Rolling Fork But Mistakenly Calls It 'Rolling Stone'

US President Joe Biden managed to turn his solemn visit to the tornado-ravaged Mississippi town of Rolling Fork into a laughingstock when he accidentally referred to the town as Rolling Stone. On Friday, Biden delivered a faulty speech in which he incorrectly called Rolling Fork “Rolling Stone" twice as he attempted to ensure people affected by the tornado that help is on the way.

“We’re not just here for today … we’re going to get it done for you. I’m making sure you got a place to sleep, food to eat, helping you rebuild your lives in Rolling Stone," he told a distressed crowd. While only Biden knows if he had American pop culture magazine Rolling Stone on his mind or the English rock band of the same name, the error continued to make its way into the address.

“The town of Rolling Stone will be back, and we’ll be with you every step of the way," he said. It was only after the second time around that the 80-year-old realised the mix-up. “What did I say, I said Rolling Fork. Rolling Stone. I got my mind going here," a gaffe-prone Biden admitted.

Biden's Rolling Stone gaffe goes viral on the internet

The blunder has gone viral on social media, garnering some 1.2 million views on Twitter. Reacting to it, one user wrote, "The guy in the back… “He had one job!” Another user added, "This happens EVERYDAY. It’s so regular no one even cares anymore." A third user said, "Oh my Lord. He's so embarrassing. The world is laughing at us and looking to take advantage of our weakness."

Biden's visit came after a monstrous tornado ripped through Mississippi, killing at least 26 people and injuring dozens. In Rolling Fork, the twister touched down on Friday, devastating trees, houses, and roofs in the town that is predominantly home to the Black community.