Joe Biden 'will Not Settle' For A Scaled-down COVID-19 Stimulus Package

Following the meeting with Republican senators at the White House on February 1, US President Joe Biden appeared more assured to push forward the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan even if it fails to get their support. The White House termed Biden’s discussion with 10 Republicans who pitched a comparatively downsized stimulus package as “productive” but the Democratic president told the senators their plan did not go far enough. The White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement that Biden has told that he “will not slow down work” and “will not settle for a package” that fails to meet the moment amid COVID-19 pandemic. Republicans had proposed another package at least one-third the size of Biden’s.

Psaki said in a statement, “The President expressed his hope that the group could continue to discuss ways to strengthen the American Rescue Plan as it moves forward, and find areas of common ground — including work on small business support and nutrition programs.”

“He reiterated, however, that he will not slow down work on this urgent crisis response, and will not settle for a package that fails to meet the moment,” she added.

Biden's COVID-19 stimulus plan

Biden on January 14 had also unveiled a $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan in a bid to end a “crisis of deep human suffering” by ramping up COVID-19 vaccines and boosting the financial help for those who are impacted with pandemic’s economic fallout. The legislative proposal of Biden will reportedly meet his goal of administering at least 100 million vaccines by the 100th day of his administration along with elevating his objective of reopening most schools by the spring. In the plan, Biden has proposed $1,400 checks for most Americans in addition to the $600 provided in the most recent COVID-19 bill. This would bring the total to $2,000 while also extending a temporary boost in unemployment benefits and a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures through September. “There’s no time to waste,” Biden had said. “We have to act and we have to act now...We not only have an economic imperative to act now — I believe we have a moral obligation,” Biden said in a nationwide address while acknowledging that his plan “does not come cheaply".

