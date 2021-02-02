US To Begin Deporting Of Asylum Seekers After Trump Loyalist Rejects Biden's Order

After a Trump appointed judge, Drew Tipton, ruled against a 100-day suspension, which was ordered by US President Joe Biden, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement will be preparing to begin with the deportations of asylum seekers. This comes as a shot by a Trump loyalist to hamper the agenda of Biden’s administration. Terming this as a ‘slap in the face’, Guerline Jozef, co-founder of the Haitian Bridge Alliance, said that the deportation flight to Haiti is on the first day of Black history month, reports The Guardian.

'Slap in the face'

This further raises a question on the human rights activists who said that Ice agents who have been accused of systematic abuse of detainees might resist the administration’s effort to reform the agency. As per the activists, 23 Africans will be facing deportation from an Ice holding facility in Alexandria, Louisiana. These include 11 Angolans, 7 Cameroonians, 6 Congolese. There are also 3 more people of unknown nationalities.

According to the reports by The Guardian, a Human Rights Watch researcher and advocate, Lauren Seibert said that Human Rights Watch has been documenting cases of deportees facing imprisonment, abuse, criminal prosecution and threats after various Cameroonians were denied asylum in the US and then deported. She also said that the families have also been harassed and threatened. The current administration argued in court filings and said that the agreement is unenforceable because “an outgoing administration cannot contract away that power for an incoming administration”.

On Biden’s first day, David Pekoske, the acting Homeland Security secretary, signed a memo which directed the immigration authorities to focus on national security and public safety threats. It also apprehended anyone entering the US illegally. The 100-day moratorium applied to almost anyone who entered the US without authorization before November.

(Image Credits: AP)