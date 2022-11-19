Joe Biden's Granddaughter Naomi Set To Get Married At White House; All You Need To Know

The granddaughter of Bidens, Naomi Biden is marrying fiancé Peter Neal at a ceremony on Saturday. Neal is a law graduate student from the University of Pennsylvania. The wedding will take place on the White House's South Lawn on November 19. According to the BBC reports, this is the 19th such celebration at the venue since 1812.

Naomi is the daughter of Hunter Biden and his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle. US President Joe Biden's 28-year-old granddaughter is a lawyer whereas Neal is an associate at Georgetown Law's Center on National Security. Joe Biden flew back to the US on November 16 from the APEC summit 2022 in Thailand to attend his granddaughter's wedding and Vice president Kamla Harris represented the US at the summit. "I am excited to see my granddaughter planning her wedding, making her choices, becoming, you know, just coming into her own, and she’s just so beautiful," said First Lady Jill Biden.

It is to mention that the White House, which is clearly a desired wedding location, is not available to the average citizen. Sarah Fling, with the White House Historical Association, briefed BBC about how such celebrations take place - and who even gets to throw a White House wedding. "There are very few people who can sign off on hosting nuptials at the official residence and workplace of the president of the United States," said the historian. "It's exciting because really there's no hard and fast rule about who can or cannot be married at the White House. It's essentially up to the President and First Lady."

On November 17, Neal shared his picture with Naomi and the duo was seen holding hands while standing just like the couples standing at the alter to take their vows. The picture was captioned, "Gotta nail the money shot to secure the license to wed." As per the media reports, the couple has been together for the last four years. They entered into a romantic relationship after they were set up on a date by a mutual friend in New York City back in 2018.

Last year, Noami Biden was proposed by Peter Neal with an emerald-cut diamond ring that has the band of his Granny's engagement ring. In July, the couple revealed the wedding ceremony location on Twitter.

Sooo not sure how best to update but was supposed to do so weeks ago…but we have finally figured out where the ceremony will be…and much to the relief of secret service and with the dogs’ endorsement…we’ll be getting married on the South Lawn! Couldn’t be more excited 🥹 pic.twitter.com/CHfvmJ9ZHL — Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) July 28, 2022

The bills that are related to the wedding are to be paid by Biden's family, as reported by Newsweek. On social media platforms, the followers of the couple are really excited about the news and were looking forward to this day. The family members and friends have blessed the couple with happy married life ahead.