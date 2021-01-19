Joe Biden's Inauguration: From Security Plans To Virtual Events, Here's Everything We Know

Given the Capitol Siege last week and the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, it is safe to say that this year’s inauguration festivities won’t look like the ones done in past. The US Department of homeland security has implemented a security lockdown in Washington DC and a threat of an insider attack has prompted the FBI to screen all National Guard troops entering the capital in order to thwart any danger looming over the event. Amid the chaos, here are all the details of what inauguration ceremony on January 20 will look like in DC.

FBI ramps up security plans

In an attempt to curb the potential danger of protests from Donald Trump’s supporters, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has extended the capital’s public emergency through January 21. As FBI Director Christopher Wray had earlier highlighted the potential threats from armed individuals in close proximity to government buildings and officials, law enforcement agencies, therefore, have been taking extra precautions for Biden’s inauguration. Wray has informed that the agency is tracking calls for potential armed protests and activity leading up to the inauguration.

READ: New Radicals Reunite After 22 Years To Perform At Biden's 'Virtual Inauguration Parade'

Around 25,000 members of the National Guard from across the US have also started entering Washington to secure the inaugural event. This year’s security is reportedly at least two and a half times the number for previous inaugural’s. Additionally, US army secretary Ryan McCarthy has also said that he has warned commanders to be on the lookout for any problems within their ranks.

Virtual event for

The historic swearing-in ceremony for Biden and first woman US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be one-of-a-kind with a mixture of virtual and in-person attendees owing to the alarming situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. While Biden is expected to swear in on the West Front of the US Capitol, it is worth noting that there won’t be the traditional parade along Pennsylvania Avenue. It will be the first-ever curated live stream for “young Americans” with host, Keke Palmer, award-winning entertainer and advocate.

READ: Joe Biden-Harris Inauguration Day 2021: Schedule, Timings And How To Watch

Musical performances

Singers including Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez will be performing during thr swearing-in ceremony. Hollywood actor, Tom Hanks will also his a prime-time television event that will include appearances from Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, John Legend and Bruce Springsteen. According to the post shared by Biden Inaugural Committee, the music range from Steely Dan's ‘Do It Again’ and Led Zeppelin's ‘Fool in the Rain’ to pop hits like Dua Lipa's ‘Levitating’, Salt-N-Pepa, MF Doom, Mary J. Blige, Vampire Weekend, and more.

President Donald Trump will not be in attendance

While Vice President Mike Pence will be attending the event along with former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton, outgoing President Donald Trump will, however, will not be attending the ceremony. Trump had already announced that he would not be attending Biden's inauguration — breaking tradition — after spending months making baseless allegations of voter fraud in an attempt to delegitimise Biden's presidency.

READ: Joe Biden To Propose 8-year Citizenship Path For Immigrants

READ: Biden Has Set Sky-high Expectations. Can He Meet Them?

