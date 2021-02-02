Joe Biden's White House Condemns Gandhi Statue Vandalism In California

The White House on Monday condemned the desecration of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in a city in California. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference, "We certainly would have concern about the desecration of monuments of Gandhi. Certainly we would condemn that desecration and watch it closely," Psaki said. The city of Davis, in a statement, condemned the act of vandalism. The city said it sympathises with those who are grieving the destruction of the statue and promised a thorough investigation and full accountability for those who committed this crime.

"We do not support any actions that include the destruction of property. We understand that our community reflects a diversity of views and values, but we expect that everyone will extend respect to each other and to shared spaces. We are committed to creating a city that is inclusive and lives up to our principles. We work diligently to ensure the physical and psychological safety of every resident. Acts of destruction are violent and shatter this safety," it said.

"We sympathise with those who have sincerely voiced their opposition to the statue and who feel unheard. But we reiterate our belief that the solution to solving such differences is never in violent acts but through compromise and dialogue. It is our sincere desire that our community moves forward with peaceful and positive discourse and reconciliation," the city added in its statement.

Gandhi staute vandalized

On Saturday, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Central Park of California's Davis was vandalized and desecrated by unknown miscreants. The 6-ft tall, 294 kg bronze statue of Gandhi which stood in the Central Park of the US city of Davis was severed, broken, and ripped from the base, triggering massive outrage among Indian-Americans who have demanded that the officials investigate it as an act of hate crime.

In protest against the vandalism of a Mahatma Gandhi statue in California's Davis, the Indian Association of Sacramento held a car rally and has demanded reinstallation of the statue. Local leaders and city council members had expressed their views and condemned the act of violence. Before the vigil started at the park, the organizers had a car rally, in which 50-60 cars had participated. The vigil was organized at Central Park in Davis California.

Investigators are unsure of when exactly the statue was torn down. It has been removed and stored in a safe place for evaluation. The statue of Mahatma Gandhi was donated by the Government of India to the city of Davis in 2016 and was installed by the city council four years ago amidst protests from anti-India organizations.

READ | Mahatma Gandhi Statue Desecrated In US Central Park; India Condemns 'despicable' Act

READ | US in talks with India over 'appalling' desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

India's response

The Ministry of External Affairs said that India strongly condemns the malicious and despicable act against a universally respected icon of peace and justice, adding that its embassy in Washington DC has taken up the matter with the US Dept of State for a thorough investigation and appropriate action. The MEA further stated that the Consulate General of India in San Francisco has separately taken up the matter with the City of Davis and local law enforcement authorities.

READ | SHOCKING: Mahatma Gandhi Statue Destroyed In California; US-Indians Plan Car Rally Protest

READ | US-Indians Protest Mahatma Gandhi Statue Desecration In California; Want Vandals Punished