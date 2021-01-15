Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Results Eclipsed Due To Production Delays: Report

Johnson & Johnson is hoping to release the results of its COVID-19 vaccine trial in the coming weeks, however, even if it turns out to be safe and effective, the company may not be able to produce enough doses to sustain the demand. According to The New York Times, Johnson & Johnson is facing some unexpected manufacturing delays and may find it difficult to roll out as many doses as it promised to the US government. The report suggests that the company is facing a production issue and may fall behind its promised schedule to deliver 12 million doses by February end.

As per scientists, the vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson is expected to get a green light following the submission of its trial results. The vaccine produced by the company also has an advantage over some of the other drugs currently being administered in the United States and across the globe, such as from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. The vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson will provide a logistical advantage to the health authorities because it is a single-dose drug, unlike the other two vaccines being inoculated to medical professionals and frontline essential workers in the US.

However, the production issue currently being faced by Johnson & Johnson may disturb the advantage it otherwise would have had over other manufacturers following approval from regulators. According to the report, the company had promised to supply 12 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the US government under an agreement signed last year, however, it has now emerged that it may fall behind its schedule by months. Under the deal, it was also agreed that Johnson & Johnson will supply 100 million doses by the end of June.

US may face a shortage of doses

If the production delay is not solved by March, the company may find it difficult to supply 60 million doses to the US government by April end. An official familiar with the matter told The New York Times that Johnson & Johnson might be able to catch up with the production goals by end of March. However, the official also warned that manufacturing pharmaceuticals is not as easy as some of the other products in the market because any mistake could cost lives.

The US is already running far behind on its initial goal of inoculating 20 million people by the end of 2020 as it has so far managed to vaccinate only over 6 million people. Supply of vaccine doses on time will be crucial in the coming months as it will determine the outcome of vaccination goals set by the government.

