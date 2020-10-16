Kamala Harris Targets Trump For Damaging LGBTQI+ Rights, Says 'We Need To Undo The Harm'

US vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris took a dig at US President Donald Trump's administration for attacking LGBTQI+ rights. Taking to Twitter, Joe Biden's running mate said that before working on protecting the LGBTQI+ community, they aim to 'undo' the damage done by the current administration. Presidential nominee Joe Biden also took to Twitter to announce that he will change the law in order to protect the rights of the LGBTQI+ community in the US.

Under the Trump administration, LGBTQ+ rights have been under attack. We must first undo the harm of this administration, then do more to protect LGBTQ+ Americans—especially trans women of color—from discrimination, harm, and death. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 16, 2020

How will I ensure the rights of LGBTQ+ people are protected under U.S. law?



I’ll change the law. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 16, 2020

On Spirit Day on October 15, Kamala Harris took to Twitter to tell the people from LGBTQI+ community that they too deserve love and respect. Joe Biden also took the opportunity to urge people to 'stand up against hate and intolerance'. He also encouraged people to accept others 'regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity or expression'. On National Coming Out Day on October 11, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris also spoke about the LGBTQI+ community and expressed their opinions.

To all LGBTQ+ youth who are facing bullying and harassment, know that you deserve to be accepted and loved just as you are. #SpiritDay — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 15, 2020

This #SpiritDay — and every day — we must stand up to hate and intolerance. It’s up to all of us to ensure every young person is affirmed and accepted just as they are — regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or expression. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 15, 2020

On #NationalComingOutDay, we celebrate members of the LGBTQ+ community and remember that, even today, it’s not always safe or easy to be publicly out. Out or not, you are loved. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 11, 2020

I want every member of the LGBTQ+ community to know you are loved and accepted just as you are — whether you've come out or not. I'll fight every day in the White House to create a country where you can live open, proud, and free — without fear. #NationalComingOutDay — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 11, 2020

Kamala Harris suspends travel & campaign due to COVID-19

Earlier, vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris cancelled her travel plans and chose to campaign virtually after some staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, Harris said that a flight crew member and a staff member who she came in contact with have tested positive while adding that she has no symptoms and has tested negative twice within the last week. She further added that she will continue to remain transparent about her COVID-19 test results.

"Late last night, I learned a non-staff flight crew member and a member of my team tested positive for COVID. I wasn’t in close contact—as defined by the CDC—with either during the two days prior to their positive tests. I've had two negative tests this week & am not showing symptoms. Both the crew member and the staff member were wearing N95 masks at all points they were near me, and our doctors believe that we were not exposed under CDC guidelines. Out of an abundance of caution, I will cancel travel through Sunday and continue to campaign virtually. I will be transparent with you about any test results that I do receive. In the meantime, remember: wear a mask, practice social distancing, and wash your hands regularly. It is possible to stop the spread," said Kamala Harris.

