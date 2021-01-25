Kamala Harris resides in Blair House as official residence undergoes repairs

US Vice President Kamala Harris has been staying at the Blair House as her official residence is under repairs, a spokesperson said on January 24. Located in the Pennsylvania Avenue, Blair House is the official guest house of the US President. Various eminent leaders like Nikita Khrushchev, Queen Elizabeth II, Narendra Modi have previously got the opportunity to stay at the opulent complex upon their visits.

Speaking to media reporters Harris' chief spokesperson Symone Sanders confirmed the news. The Vice President and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff moved in at the Blair House on January 21. She further added that both of them would be residing there until the renovations are done. Washington Post had earlier reported that rews are working on new liners for the chimneys and other tasks in the 33-room home, which was built in 1893.

Blair House has 12 rooms

While, the Vice President’s official residence Number One Observatory Circle is located approximately two kilometres away from the White House, the opulent guest house is situated just across Harris’s office. The stunning home with 33 rooms was built in 1893. Fully furnished with historic antiques, the elegant guesthouse has 120 rooms, gracious hospitality and amenities that it extends to visiting heads of state. Kamala Harris, who swore in on January 20, lived inside her condo for a night before moving inside the esteemed Blaire house. As per a recent report by the Wall Street Journal, security at their Condo was increased manifold following the November elections, and often posed challenges to residents of the area.

Credits: Durston Saylor/White House Historical Association/Blair House

Meanwhile, Harris, who has been upfront about her stance in favour of WHO told its Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that the Biden administration believes that the UN agency is vital to controlling the spread of coronavirus and building back better global health and pandemic preparedness. Just hours after being sworn-in, Biden had informed that the US ‘intends to remain a member’ of WHO. Dismissing the decisions made by the previous administration of abandoning the UN health agency, Biden in a letter announced the decision of rejoining WHO and retracted Donald Trump’s move who had even called the agency ‘Chinese organisation’.

