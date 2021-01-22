'The Simpsons' Predicted Kamala Harris' Purple Inauguration Outfit 21-years Ago?

The popular animated show The Simpsons seems to have yet again predicted the future as the new US Vice President Kamala Harris wore an inauguration outfit very similar to Lisa Simpson. Joe Biden and Harris scripted history on January 20 as they were inaugurated as the US President and Vice President. For the ceremony, Harris chose to wear a symbolic purple dress and coat designed by two black designers and her outfit was also a nod to Shirley Chisholm, who was the first black woman to run for US President as part of the Democratic Party.

Following the inauguration, Twitteratis were quick to point out that Harris’ outfit was eerily also similar to Lisa Simpson. An adult version of Lisa wears the outfit when she becomes President in the time-hopping 2000 episode ‘Bart to the Future’, in which she takes over from Donald Trump. In Episode 17 of Season 11, Lisa can be seen wearing the exact same dress as Harris, a purple dress with a coat and a string of pearls around her neck.

According to the New York Post, the same episode also predicted the presidency of Donald Trump and how it ended. Creator Matt Groening had also admitted that The Simpsons predicted Trump would become president. A Twitter user noted the similarity on Twitter, joking that it was a “bit n the nose”, even in the pantheon of ‘Simpsons’ predictions.

Yeah, everything that ever will be has already been on “The Simpsons”. But this is a bit on the nose. pic.twitter.com/SOHKyIzHjn — Phil Hagen (@PhilHagen) January 21, 2021

READ: Joe Biden's Inauguration Was Predicted By 'The Simpsons' Fourteen Years Ago

Simpsons for the win. How do they know? Purple suit? check. Pearl necklace? check. Pearl earrings? check. #KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/oJ2uwEdtvC — Gentle Storm (@GentleStorms) January 21, 2021

Kamala Harris really is Lisa Simpson and I’m all for it 😁 pic.twitter.com/82yTgsu09o — the barefoot bandit (@Darth_Tsunami) January 20, 2021

READ: David Richardson, Writer Of Shows Like 'The Simpsons', 'F Is For Family', Passes Away

The Simpsons predicted Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/1K9t31wn7k — Magnus S (@LordPansar) January 21, 2021

Kamala Harris & Lisa Simpson

Same vibe: pic.twitter.com/wrHDyd0qd8 — León Staines Díaz (@Leon_Staines) January 20, 2021

The Simpsons previous predictions

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that the animated series’ predictions were on point. Actor Tom Hanks hosted a 90-minute show called Celebrating America for Joe Biden's inauguration as President of the United States. As this news of him as the host was announced, an old picture from the popular animated show The Simpsons came to light. The cartoon predicted that Tom Hanks would be addressing the public on the US government’s credibility.

The Simpsons predictions left fans in wonder and the news started going viral in no time. Fans thought that as the show predicted, Tom’s words at the inauguration would help calm the current national mood. The Simpsons have also predicted other news earlier such as the popularity of the Farmville video game, smartwatches, and a Donald Trump presidency.

READ: Kashmir Man's Delivery On Horse To Simpsons' Prediction, See Top News That Amazed Netizens

READ: 'Simpsons' Predicted US Capitol Hill Siege, Twitterati Share Clips As Proof





Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.