In Kamala Harris' Honour, Indian Park Offers Free Entry To Anyone Named 'Kamala' For A Day

Kamala Harris, on January 20 scripted history by becoming the first Indian-American to be elected as Vice President of United States. Commemorating the same, a theme park in India is now offering free entry to anyone named 'Kamala' for a day. In an official Facebook post, Wonderla, which operates in Kochi, Bangalore and Hyderabad said, “This Sunday all Kamala's WIN!”.

As per the post, any person who is named ‘Kamala’ would be eligible to get a free entry to the park on Sunday, January 24, if they display a valid photo-id. However, the offer is valid only for the first 100 ‘Kamalas’ that visit each of the three parks. The park also noted that since it was India, there would a lot of variations of the name. Therefore, it allowed three variants of Kamala- Kamla’, ‘Kamal’ & ‘Kamalam’ to avail the offer.

Meanwhile, the post has got the internet excited racking up over two thousand likes. Many have also taken the opportunity to tag a 'kamala' to the post. Yet many others expressed their joy and pride on the appointment of Harris. "Aw...my father can go alone and enjoy...uff i think he is not willing to go there alone ... family sentiments," wrote a user. Meanwhile, another joked, "I know 2 Kamala,1st is Kamala Harris who cant come with me & 2nd is my Maid Kamala who doesn't wants to come with me..".

Read:Kamala Harris' Appointment As VP Would Help In Cementing Ties With India: White House

Read:'Ready To Serve': Says First Woman US Vice President Kamala Harris After Swearing In

Harris' mother hailed from Tamil Nadu

Kamala Harris, who was chosen as Biden’s running mate in August, is the daughter of Shyama Gopalan, who hailed from Tamil Nadu. Harris, who is a popular celebrated face amidst the Indian community in the US, has promised many reforms for the same. White House recently asserted that having Harris as country’s first Indian origin vice president was indeed “historic” for the Americans. It added that it would further help in cementing the importance of the relationship that Washington and US share.

Read: Joe Biden Nominates At Least 20 Indian-Americans In His Administration, Including 13 Women

Read: Kamala Harris Pays Video Tribute To Mother, Women Who Came Before Her