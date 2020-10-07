US Vice-Presidential Debate 2020: Pence Gears Up To Compete Harris Ahead Of Polls

As the first Vice-Presidential debate for the US Election 2020 is just hours away, Mike Pence is all set to make a strong case against Kamala Harris for four more years of Donald Trump in Salt Lake City on October 8. It comes after an exceptionally long week in the United States involving Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis, hospitalisation and then his grand return to the White House. Even though, as per reports, the vice-presidential debates do not have the potential to significantly move the needle in presidential elections, this year both Harris and Pence have some heavy questions to answer.

Mike Pence and Kamala Harris debate has become more important as they both are backing the candidates that are in their 70s, to become the next US President. A CNN report quoted a former Pence aide saying that the upcoming debate will have the voters glued to the television to determine whom to vote between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Pence has attended several indoor and outdoor campaigns supporting Republican leader’s reelection in the time many White House officials are believed to have caught COVID-19, his physician has reportedly said that he has tested negative for the disease and does not require to be quarantined. However, stakes are high at the October 8 debate with Trump recovering from COVID-19 and Biden attempting to become the oldest US President. Pence and Harris will compete with each other with all precautionary measures in place.

Hello Utah! Great to be here with @SecondLady @KarenPence for the Vice Presidential Debate! pic.twitter.com/LV1IROXMA0 — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 6, 2020

Pence team agrees to have plexiglass barrier

After back-and-forth over precautions, Mike Pence’s team has agreed with the Debate Commission on October 6 to allow a plexiglass barrier near him for the upcoming Vice Presidential debate with Kamala Harris in Salt Lake City. The information was revealed by Pence’s aide to CNN as the negotiations over safety against COVID-19 finally came to an end. As per reports, the US Vice President’s team had argued throughout the week that putting any glass barriers near Pence was unnecessary and evidently opposed the move.

