'Unforgiven' Cast Boasts Of Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Gene Hackman & Richard Harris

The American film Unforgiven, which released in 1992, had bagged four Academy Awards back in the days. The film was both directed and produced by Clint Eastwood while its screenplay was written by David Peoples. The plot of the film revolves around the life of William Munny, an ageing killer who takes up yet another job years after turning his focus to farming. The film boasts of Clint Eastwood in the lead role alongside Morgan Freeman, Gene Hackman, and Richard Harris. Read to know more about Unforgiven movie cast to find out more details about Unforgiven movie characters.

Unforgiven cast (Lead)

Clint Eastwood as William Munny

The American actor, director and producer Clint Eastwood headlines the cast of Unforgiven as William Munny, aka Willy. Clint as William plays an outlaw and murderer who agrees to help Schofield Kid kill the cowboys and claim the cash prize. Although he had quit the job and had focussed on farming, he takes up the job because of his failing farm and out of concern for his children's future being jeopardised.

Gene Hackman as Bill Daggett

American actor and novelist, Gene Hackman plays the role of Bigg Daggett aka 'Little Bill' in Unforgiven. Gene as Bill plays a local sheriff who orders cowboys Quick Mike and Davey Bunting, who kills a prostitute, to compensate the brothel's owner Skinny Dubois by bringing them several horses.

Morgan Freeman as Ned Logan

Veteran actor-director Morgan Freeman plays the role of Ned Logan in this Clint Eastwood directorial. Morgan as Ned plays the old friend of protagonist William Munny. He is also shown to be a retired outlaw who gets recruited by Munny to make the murder of the two cowboys reach fruition.

Richard Harris as English Bob

Irish actor and singer, Richard Harris plays the role of English Bob in Unforgiven. Richard as Bob essays the character of a British-born gunfighter in the film. He is shown to be an old acquaintance and a rival of local sheriff Little Bill.

Unforgiven cast (Supporting)

Rob Campbell plays Davey Bunting

David Mucci plays Quick Mike

Jaimz Woolvett plays the Schofield Kid

Saul Rubinek plays W. W. Beauchamp

Frances Fisher plays Strawberry Alice

Anna Thomson plays Delilah Fitzgerald

Anthony James plays Skinny Dubois

Tara Dawn Frederick plays Little Sue

