Joe Biden Wishes Kamala Harris On Her Birthday; 'Next One At White House With Ice Cream'

As Kamala Harris turned 56, Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden said that the two would celebrate her birthday at the White House next year with some 'ice cream', while sending her birthday wishes. Taking to Twitter Biden shared a picture of the two laughing with their hands clasped together. In another tweet, Biden asserted, "Two weeks from today, we’re going to beat President Trump."

Happy Birthday, @KamalaHarris. Next year, let’s celebrate with some ice cream at the White House. pic.twitter.com/SWhS32AaIE — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 20, 2020

Kamala Harris' Birthday wish

On her 56th birthday on October 20, Kamala Harris took to Twitter to share her birthday wish with people. Sharing the link to the voting website, she said that she simply wishes everyone should vote. Kamala Harris also took a moment to wish her niece, Meena Harris as the two share a birthday. Meena Harris also wished her 'Auntie' a happy birthday by sharing an adorable video of the two on Twitter. In another tweet, she shared some old pictures from her birthday celebrations with Kamala Harris along with a message that read, "Happy Birthday to my favourite birthday twin." In another tweet, Meena had morphed her aunt's face into Goddess Durga's and triggered an outrage online, later deleting the post.

My birthday wish this year? For everyone to go vote: https://t.co/MykJL0X5gt. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 20, 2020

I couldn’t let the day go by without wishing my niece, Meena, a happy birthday too! pic.twitter.com/bioEkKE7gL — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 20, 2020

"Happy Birthday Kamala Harris"

Several people took to Twitter to share warm birthday greetings with Kamala Harris including Hillary Clinton, Maya Harris, Dr Jill Biden and former first lady Michelle Obama. While wishing her sister Kamala Harris, Maya Harris called her 'America's Joyful Warrior' and the former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greeted her with a message that read, "In two weeks, we could call this birthday girl Madam Vice President." Harris' Press Secretary Sabrina Singh also posted a birthday message on Twitter that read, "Happy bday to Kamala Harris. ! Celebrate this big day by voting for the #BidenHarris ticket and Democrats up and down the ballot."

Former First Lady Michelle Obama shared a warm message for Kamala's birthday while urging people to vote. "Happy birthday, Kamala Harris! Hope you're showered with love on your special day. The best way to celebrate Kamala is by making sure you're registered and have a plan to vote at http://iwillvote.com. And once you do, share how you're voting with us!" she said.

Taking to Twitter, Kamala's husband Doug Emhoff also shared a beautiful message with a picture of the two. "Blind date, love at first sight, marriage, family, and an incredible life together. Through it all, no matter what, she is ALWAYS there for me and our family without hesitation. Happy Birthday to my amazing wife Kamala Harris! And her birthday wish...VOTE EARLY!" read his message.

US Election 2020

The 2020 US Presidential Election is scheduled to take place on November 3 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Republican Party's leader and current US President Donald Trump is running for re-election with Mike Pence as his VP pick and running mate. Democratic Party nominee Joe Biden is contesting with Indian American Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.

Both the leaders are vigorously campaigning and alluring voters across the 50 states to vote for them. Riding on the phrase "Make America Great Again", Trump has promised agricultural and economic reforms. In contrast, Biden has pledged to introduce reforms in the policing system and end brutality in the nation.

