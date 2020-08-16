'Reflecting On Past 74 Years': Kamala Harris Extends Wishes To India On Independence Day

Kamala Harris, US Presidential nominee Joe Bidden's running mate has extended her wishes to the Indian diaspora on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. She had first sought to run for the Presidential election but backed out due to funding constraints. Biden recently announced her as his running mate to become vice president, if he wins the upcoming presidential elections. Since the announcement, Harris has been showcasing her Indian-ness to impress the Indian diaspora in America.

Happy Indian Independence Day! Reflecting on the past 74 years, it’s remarkable how much progress our people have made in the fight for justice. I hope you'll join me today in celebrating and then commit to building an even better future. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 16, 2020

Speaking at the event "South Asians for Biden", Harris extended wishes to the Indians on Independence Day and reminded them of her Asian descent.

"To the people of India and to Indian Americans all across the United States. I want to wish you a happy Indian Independence Day. On August 15, 1947, men and women all over India rejoiced in the declaration of the independence of the country of India today on August 15, 2020, I stand before you as the first candidate for Vice President of the United States of South Asian descent," she said.

Harris, who recently was picked by Joe Biden as his running mate, will become not only the first Black woman with the ticket but she's also the first Indian-American. Harris' mother was an Indian and her father a Jamaican. As a woman of Indian-American and African-American descent, Harris' heritage matters. Harris' addition to the ticket might influence the election results in close states like Ohio and Pennsylvania because the Senator from California can pull the Indian American voters to the polls. Harris is being endorsed by Indian-Americans for having a ripple effect on the many who were mere fence-sitters up until now, experts and political commentators have opined as per reports.

Although Biden-Harris have reiterated a strong bond between the two great democracies and called for strong ties between the two nations, it is interesting to note that Harris has been critical of the abrogation of article 370 in Kashmir. She stood by her fellow Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal who moved a resolution on the Kashmir in the house of representatives.

Also, Joe Bidden had expressed his opinion against the Indian government over the abrogation and asked India to reconsider its move. He had also expressed disappointment over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the implementation of the NRC in Assam.

