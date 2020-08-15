Trump Takes Jibe At Kamala Harris, Says 'I Have More Indians Than She Has'

As US Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden named Indian-origin senator Kamala Harris as his Vice-Presidential running mate, President Donald Trump said that it is a ‘step worse’. While speaking to members of the City of New York Police Benevolent Association, Trump attacked the presidential nominee and Harris and added that no one will be safe in Biden’s America. He also took a jibe at Harris and said that ‘I have more Indians that she has’.

The US President said, “If Joe Biden would become the President, he will immediately pass legislation to gut every single police department in American and probably Kamala (Harris) is a step worse. She is of Indian heritage. I have more Indians than she has”.

READ: Obama Says He Worries About Trump's Efforts To 'actively Kneecap' US Postal Service

Ever since Biden chose Harris as his VP running mate, Trump has repeatedly attacked the California Senator and even called her ‘phoney’ and ‘nasty’. In his recent speech, on August 14, the US President again took a sharp aim at Harris as being hostile to police. Trump even suggested that she and Biden were at the centre of a ‘left-wing war on cops’.

Trump said, “This guy has been taking your dignity away and your respect... No one will be safe in Biden''s America. And I'm telling you on November 3 you're going to be getting it back”.

READ: Donald Trump's Former Attorney's Tell-all Memoir To Provide New Insight

Trump’s repeated attacks on Kamala Harris

In the last couple of days, Trump has also claimed that he donated to Harris before he joined politics and went to occupy the highest seat in the country. Moreover, the US President said he had heard that she does not meet the requirements to serve the White House.

Trump and his campaign have been critical of the senator. The president has said that he has not been blunt with the Democratic Vice-President candidate and does not see her as a threat in the upcoming presidential election. When asked if he has an issue with a strong woman of colour being in this presidential race, Trump said, ‘None whatsoever’.

READ: Donald Trump Willing To Fund Postal Service, Under Certain Conditions

While addressing the White House news conference, Trump said, “No, I haven't been blunt. I said she treated Joe Biden worse than anybody else. I watch those debates. They were very boring but they were debates nevertheless. I watched pretty good parts of them”.

He added, “She treated Biden worse than anybody else by far. There was nobody, including Pocahontas, nobody treated Biden so badly as Kamala”.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ: Trump Orders Chinese Owner Of TikTok To Sell US Assets