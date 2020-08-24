Trump's Adviser Kellyanne Conway To Leave White House By End Of The Month

White House advisor Kellyanne Conway has announced that she would be “transitioning” from the White House at the end of August, citing the need to focus on her family. Conway, who made her way up to the position of US President Donald Trump’s third campaign manager in 2016, had played a significant role in her re-election campaign as well. Her resignation which comes nearly two months before Presidential elections has left the Republicans without one of the most passionate and influential speakers.

Stating the reason in a statement released on August 23, she added that her “four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids “doing school from home” requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these time.”

Conway, who has openly defended Trump’s political choices, is the first woman to successfully manage a presidential campaign to victory. In addition, she has been instrumental in getting Trump to restart regular briefing on the pandemic. She had also worked as a Republican pollster and operative for many years and originally supported Senator Ted Cruz of Texas in the 2016 Republican primary.

'Heady and humbling'

Conway described her time in the administration and previously with the 2016 campaign as "heady" and "humbling". She also admitted that while she and her husband “disagree on plenty”, they were still united about what matters the most to them, their children. Therefore, they both were taking breaks from their careers. "For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama," she added.

US elections

With the US election 2020 just around the corner, the fight between Trump and Biden has grown more intense with a brutal war of words. From Twitter statuses to public addresses, both rivals have made it one of the most divisive elections. The main deciding grounds for this year have emerged to be COVID-19 pandemic handling, racial unjust, and national security. Biden has attempted to ramp-up his campaign by naming the first Black woman to a major presidential ticket, Kamala Harris.