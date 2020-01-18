Kidnapped US Teen Rescued Using Snapchat After She Notified Her Friends

A US teen from California who had been drugged and abducted was rescued by police this week after she used Snapchat to alert her friends about her abduction. According to the police, the 14-year-old girl notified friends on January 14 and informed them that she had been kidnapped. Her friends were able to locate her and alerted the authorities immediately. A statement was released by the police which said that a man was arrested as he left the motel in San Jose located in northern California where the girl was being kept.

READ: Good Samaritan Stops Man Accused Of Trying To Kidnap Girl

Suspects charged

It added that two other suspects were also taken into custody on Wednesday. The police said that Albert Vasquez, 55, was one among the suspects who met the victim shortly before her abduction and drugged her. They said that Vasquez then called two other suspects to put the teen into their vehicle against her will.

Vasquez purportedly raped the teen in the car before taking her to a motel where she was again sexually harassed and assaulted. He has been charged with felony counts which includes kidnapping to commit rape and rape by intoxication or controlled substance. The other two suspects Antonio Salvador and Hediberto Avarenga were charged with kidnapping and conspiracy.

READ: Gurugram: Group Of Men Chop Off Girl's Nose After Failed Kidnap Attempt

Little girl saves mother

In another incidcent, a five-year-old girl from Ireland, Priya, saved her mother's life after she had a stroke by using FaceTime to contact her father and get help. Her father, Damien Galvin was on his way to work when he received a FaceTime call from his little daughter who informed him that her mother, Mary Constant, had collapsed on the floor at their residence in Cork, Ireland. The father had taught her daughter how to use the iPad to make calls on Facetime. Speaking to a radio show, Galvin said that he would not have answered the call but for some strange reason he did. He added that his little daughter was crying and told him that her mother was drinking tea and suddenly collapsed on the floor and cannot get up.

READ: Maha: 10-year-old Girl Foils Kidnap Attempt In Thane

READ: Pirates Kidnap 19 Crew Members Including 18 Indians Of Hong-Kong Registered Oil Tanker