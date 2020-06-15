Last Updated:

On Trump's Birthday, Ivanka Wishes Dad, Melania Wishes Army, Netizens Wish Obama

US President Donald Trump celebrated his 74th birthday on June 14, Sunday garnering mixed reactions from political leaders and netizens on social media

Ananya Varma
Trump

US President Donald Trump celebrated his 74th birthday on June 14, Sunday. Republican leaders and members of the White House tweeted to wish Trump on his birthday which is also celebrated as the National Flag Day in America. Advisor and daughter Ivanka Trump, Secretary of US State Mike Pompeo and other Republican party members poured in their wishes for Trump. However, birthday wishes from First Lady and wife Melania Trump saw a miss who retweeted a post celebrating the US Army's birthday instead. 

Leaders wish Trump

How netizens wished Trump

Netizens, on the other hand, decided to celebrate Trump's birthday as 'Obama Appreciation Day', remembering fondly their 44th US President Barack Obama. Others decided to overshadow Trump's birthday by trending 'All Birthdays Matter', as a satirical take on the widely criticised 'All Lives Matter' hashtag which netizens felt didn't hold ground when it came to people fighting for the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.' 

