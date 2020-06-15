On Trump's Birthday, Ivanka Wishes Dad, Melania Wishes Army, Netizens Wish Obama

US President Donald Trump celebrated his 74th birthday on June 14, Sunday. Republican leaders and members of the White House tweeted to wish Trump on his birthday which is also celebrated as the National Flag Day in America. Advisor and daughter Ivanka Trump, Secretary of US State Mike Pompeo and other Republican party members poured in their wishes for Trump. However, birthday wishes from First Lady and wife Melania Trump saw a miss who retweeted a post celebrating the US Army's birthday instead.

Read: Biden Slams Trump For Rolling Back Protection To LGBTQ+ Patients, Going Back On Progress

Leaders wish Trump

Happy birthday, President @realDonaldTrump! I am proud to serve under your strong leadership and wish you continued strength and fortitude as you continue to lead this great nation. pic.twitter.com/hrKISLNZtq — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) June 14, 2020

Today is our good friend and America’s President @realDonaldTrump’s birthday. We are wishing you the happiest of birthdays. Thank you for your leadership, President Trump - America loves you! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/BR4MLWJ0yw — Bill Hagerty (@BillHagertyTN) June 14, 2020

How netizens wished Trump

Netizens, on the other hand, decided to celebrate Trump's birthday as 'Obama Appreciation Day', remembering fondly their 44th US President Barack Obama. Others decided to overshadow Trump's birthday by trending 'All Birthdays Matter', as a satirical take on the widely criticised 'All Lives Matter' hashtag which netizens felt didn't hold ground when it came to people fighting for the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.'

#ObamaAppreciationDay Because it’s trumps birthday and we miss Obama more every single day.. pic.twitter.com/jBNCJ9djrg — Jess (@thisYesi) June 14, 2020

It's Trump's birthday? Ridiculous. All birthdays matter!! I'm tired of hearing this "happy birthday Donald Trump" bullshit! #ALLBIRTHDAYSMATTER — belongs in the trash (@b0ldnbr4sh) June 14, 2020

Read: Trump Struggles To Lift Glass Of Water With Right Arm, Uses Left Too; Video Sparks Concern