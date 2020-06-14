Trump Struggles To Lift Glass Of Water With Right Arm, Uses Left Too; Video Sparks Concern

During his speech at the US Military Academy on Saturday, US President Donald Trump was seen struggling to lift a glass of water with his right arm. While the US President managed to pick up the glass of water, he found it visibly difficult to lift it up to his mouth, after which he took the aid of his left hand to propel it upwards. The video which has been widely circulating over social media has raised questions about Trump's health again.

Read: Doctors Kept Close Eye On Trump's Use Of Malaria Drug

It appears the President cannot lift his right arm up enough to drink a glass of water. Something is up.



pic.twitter.com/NCrtSnxf9Y — David Yankovich (@DavidYankovich) June 13, 2020

Read: Open Letter Urges Joe Biden To Pick Woman Of Colour as Running Mate Against Donald Trump

Trump's unsteadiness with a glass of water was followed by his unsteadiness as he walked down a set of stairs after concluding his speech to the graduates of the Army college. This comes days after Trump was seen unable to stand still during a Memorial Day visit to Arlington National Cemetery on Monday. Widely-circulating videos showed the US President swaying in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during the national anthem.

While some suggested that this could be due to his exhaustion of touring the states ahead of the upcoming elections, others felt that something was 'seriously wrong', especially since there had not been an annual report on his health this year. Dr. Bandy Lee, a Yale psychiatrist took to twitter to analyse these physical patterns suggesting that these could be a 'neurological sign' that was concerning enough to require a brain scan.

"The uneven gait is something I have remarked at least since his fall visit to Walter Reed, and a forward-leaning posture is associated with the difficulty holding a cup. Note that there has not been an annual report on his health this year," she said.

This is a persistent neurological sign that, combined with others, would be concerning enough to require a brain scan. https://t.co/t2tfv1EAW6 — Bandy X Lee, MD, MDiv (@BandyXLee1) June 13, 2020

While Trump insists that he is in perfect health and good shape for his age, reports suggest that the White House medical team has been monitoring Trump's heart rhythms, and has conducted at least one electrocardiogram, to watch for potential side effects from when he self-medicated and took a two-week course of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to prevent himself from encountering the Coronavirus disease. The status of HCQ is disputed, and Trump is the most high-profile person to admit to taking it.

Read: Joe Biden Wins Democratic Presidential Primary In Georgia, Consolidates His Position

Read: Joe Biden Says His 'biggest Concern' Is That Donald Trump Would Try To 'steal' Elections