'Liar': Donald Trump Said He Has Not 'touched His Face In Weeks', Photo Proves Otherwise

US News

Donald Trump recently joked about how he has not touched his face in weeks” and said “I miss it”, however, an image has emerged which proves otherwise.

Donald Trump

The United States President Donald Trump recently joked about how he has not touched his face in weeks and said “I miss it”, however, an image has emerged which proves otherwise. While the comments were made on March 3, the image showing the US President resting his face on his hand is apparently from March 2. 

With the increasing panic in the US of the deadly coronavirus which has infected 226 people and claimed at least 13 lives in the country, Trump had earlier advised to avoid touching face and to become a 'germophobe' like him. Since the image of Trump touching his face is making rounds on the internet, netizens are also calling him a “liar”.

However, at a coronavirus briefing with airline chief executive officers, Trump didn’t miss the opportunity to complain about the administration under former President Barack Obama and said that the last administration made a decision on medical tests that turned out to be “very detrimental”. Trump said that his administration reversed the decision recently so that the testing can take place in a much more “accurate and rapid fashion”. 

Virus outbreak may 'certainly' impact economy

After applauding his own administration for handling the deadly coronavirus outbreak, the United States President Donald Trump has confessed on March 5 that “certainly” might have an impact on the country's economy. While appearing at his first town hall meeting of the 2020 election season, an event conducted by an international broadcaster before an audience in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Trump has said that the fatal virus can hurt the economy, but later added that he “likes” that American people are now spending money in the country. 

As the total confirmed cases of coronavirus reach at least 226 in the United States with 13 deaths, Trump claims that “it's all going to work out”. While urging people to remain calm, the US President claimed that his administration has “plans for every single possibility”. However, Trump also hoped that the epidemic “doesn't last too long”. COVID-19 has now spread to over 70 countries and also taken a toll on the stock market while raising fears of an economic dip as Trump campaigns for a second term in the office.

(With agency inputs)

