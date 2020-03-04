Donald Trump Adds A Line To 'Mini' Mike Bloomberg's Letter As He Exits US Election Race

As Mike Bloomberg dropped out of the presidential race after winning only in American Samoa, US President Donald Trump has taken a jibe on him. In a series of tweet, Trump has mocked "Mini Mike Bloomberg" backing "Sleepy Joe’s campaign" and said that it "won’t work." He has also added that Mike has "failed miserably" and will now fire those who "got him into this mess".

Trump wrote: "Mini Mike Bloomberg just “quit” the race for President. I could have told him long ago that he didn’t have what it takes, and he would have saved himself a billion dollars, the real cost. Now he will pour money into c, hoping to save face. It won’t work!

Mini Mike Bloomberg will now FIRE Tim O’Brien, and all of the fools and truly dumb people who got him into this MESS. This has been the worst, and most embarrassing, experience of his life...and now on to Sleepy Joe!"

Mini Mike, “Three months ago I entered the race for President to defeat Donald Trump, (and I failed miserably!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2020

After Super Tuesday's result, Bloomberg dropped out of the presidential race and said that he will endorse another Democratic frontrunner, Joe Biden. Releasing a statement, Bloomberg said that he entered the race to defeat Donald Trump and he is leaving the race for the same reason. He has added that staying in the race would make the "goal more difficult." In his statement, Bloomberg has added that his objective is "victory in November" and he is not running away from "the most important political fight." Calling Biden the "best shot" candidate to defeat Trump, he said he will back "his friend and a great American".

Super Tuesday results

In what is the most consequential night of the 2020 presidential race so far, former vice-president Joe Biden reclaimed his frontrunner status in the Democratic race, winning in at least nine of the 14 states, including Texas and Massachusetts, the home state of Elizabeth Warren, another contender. Bernie Sanders, the leftwing Vermont senator who is Biden’s main competitor, is ahead in California. Bloomberg, the former New York mayor, won four delegates from American Samoa and has now pulled back despite spending around $500 million. A day ahead of Super Tuesday, both Pete Buttigieg and Senator Amy Klobuchar also pulled out of the race and said that they will back Biden. Suddenly, after Super Tuesday, the Democratic race that had featured more than a half dozen candidates last week turned into a straight contest between Biden and Sanders - both having starkly different views regarding the future of the United States of America - with Warren a distant third.