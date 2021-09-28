London: British Police Arrests Man Accused Of Murdering 28-year-old Teacher Nessa

The British Police charged a man on Monday with the murder of London teacher Sabina Nessa, who was killed on her way to meeting a friend in London. As per the Guardian, police arrested a 36-year-old Koci Selamaj early on September 26 in East Sussex, just after one week after the 28-year-old teacher's corpse was discovered. On Tuesday, the accused will appear in Willesden Magistrates Court.

It is speculated that on Friday, September 17, Nessa had left her house in Kidbrooke, south-east London, at 8.30 pm. She was supposed to meet a friend at the Depot pub in Kidbrooke Village's Pegler Square, but she never showed up. Police officers were contacted just after 5.30 p.m. on September 18 when her body was discovered by a passerby near the One Space community facility in Cator Park, Kidbrooke Park Road, at a short distance from her house.

The recent developments in the murder of the British teacher

The Guardian reported that on September 27, the Metropolitan (Met) homicide investigators presented a bundle of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for the charge decision on Selamaj. Lisa Ramsarran, a deputy chief crown prosecutor with the CPS, stated that the Crown Prosecution Service has approved the Metropolitan Police Service to prosecute Koci Selamaj for the murder charges of Sabina Nessa.

Furthermore, a 12-second video footage had been provided by Scotland Yard, which depicts that a man wearing a black hooded coat and grey pair of jeans was walking along a sidewalk, peeking over his shoulder and tugging at his hoodie. Last week, two more people were held on suspicion of murder but they were later released pending the outcome of the investigation.

'The insecurity of women in the United Kingdom is very concerning'

Hundreds of people attended a candlelight memorial in the victim's honour on Friday, calling for an end to violence towards women. A place of condolences was opened where Nessa's remains were found on Saturday at the One Space community facility. The British teacher's sister, Jebina Yasmin Islam, addressed the audience and emotionally said that she had lost a wonderful, kind, and beautiful sister who left this world too soon.

According to the Guardian, Nessa's uncle, Shahin Miah, said last week that in a nation like the United Kingdom, the insecurity of women is very concerning. "We don’t want any other mother’s chest to be empty or filled with deep sorrow, or to see the tears in the eyes of any father," Shahin Miah said.

In another incident that happened six months before Nessa's death, Sarah Everard, 33, was abducted, raped, and murdered by a serving police officer in south London. People marched in the streets to protest against this brutal incident, as the Everard case rocked the country.

(Image: AP)