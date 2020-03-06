The Debate
Los Angeles: Miraculous Escape For Driver As Train Smashes Into Car, Watch Video

US News

A horrifying video has surfaced on the internet which shows a train smashing into the car  in the Central-Alameda area of South Los Angeles near the 55th Street

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Los Angeles

A horrifying video has surfaced on the internet which shows a train smashing into the car  in the Central-Alameda area of South Los Angeles near the intersection of 55th Street and Long Beach Avenue on the morning of March 3. Through the video, a BMW can be seen driving onto the tracks in front of an upcoming train. The video shows the driver turning left to move towards the track in front of the oncoming train. The driver then slows down the car near the tracks while the speeding train smashes into the BMW. 

READ: Two Motorcycle Riders Killed In Accident In UP's Kaushambi

LA police warns people

The video was shared on Twitter by the Los Angeles Police Department to warn people. The driver reportedly escaped the severe crash and suffered  "only scrapes & bruises".  The police department wrote, "This could’ve had a tragic outcome. Fortunately, the driver survived with minor injuries, but this should serve as a good reminder to all of us — pay attention near train tracks, and always obey all traffic signals and device". The 15-second video has managed to garner 39.2k views with 926 likes and 476 comments. The driver with minor injuries was reportedly discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

READ: Three Dead, Four Injured In Accident In UP's Hathras
 

READ: Australia: Girl's Prank Call To Police Accidentally Exposes Mother's Cannabis Crop

READ: UK: Drunk Man Accidentally Orders 189 Chicken Pieces Worth Over Rs 16,000

