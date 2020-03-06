Los Angeles: Miraculous Escape For Driver As Train Smashes Into Car, Watch Video

A horrifying video has surfaced on the internet which shows a train smashing into the car in the Central-Alameda area of South Los Angeles near the intersection of 55th Street and Long Beach Avenue on the morning of March 3. Through the video, a BMW can be seen driving onto the tracks in front of an upcoming train. The video shows the driver turning left to move towards the track in front of the oncoming train. The driver then slows down the car near the tracks while the speeding train smashes into the BMW.

READ: Two Motorcycle Riders Killed In Accident In UP's Kaushambi

This could’ve had a tragic outcome. Fortunately the driver survived with minor injuries, but this should serve as a good reminder to all of us — pay attention near train tracks, and always obey all traffic signals and devices. pic.twitter.com/udDSkeDTPn — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 5, 2020

LA police warns people

The video was shared on Twitter by the Los Angeles Police Department to warn people. The driver reportedly escaped the severe crash and suffered "only scrapes & bruises". The police department wrote, "This could’ve had a tragic outcome. Fortunately, the driver survived with minor injuries, but this should serve as a good reminder to all of us — pay attention near train tracks, and always obey all traffic signals and device". The 15-second video has managed to garner 39.2k views with 926 likes and 476 comments. The driver with minor injuries was reportedly discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

READ: Three Dead, Four Injured In Accident In UP's Hathras



Please please be extra careful around train tracks and oncoming trains!! This driver made it out alive with only scrapes & bruises. We are grateful this was not a fatal collision. pic.twitter.com/wedMeShZRI — Detective Moses Castillo (@DetectiveMoses) March 4, 2020

Am I seeing this right? No double arms dropping down to barricade the entire roadway? This was LA’s lucky day. No wonder Culver City refused at-grade crossings. — Sarah Hartwig (@Hartwigsal) March 5, 2020

This crossing should have double arms...this is the blue line..literally the one with the most accidents...this could have been prevented — Santiago Muñez (@mozkid8) March 5, 2020

READ: Australia: Girl's Prank Call To Police Accidentally Exposes Mother's Cannabis Crop

READ: UK: Drunk Man Accidentally Orders 189 Chicken Pieces Worth Over Rs 16,000