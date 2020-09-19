Magnitude 4.5 Earthquake Rattles South California Amid Struggle To Contain Wildfires

A 4.5 magnitude of earthquake rattled a wide swath of South California at 11.38pm (local time) on September 18, according to the US Geological Survey. The Los Angeles Police Department Headquarters urged people to call 911 only in case of an emergency and 877-ASK-LAPD for non-emergencies in the City of Los Angeles.

The epicentre of the earthquake was around 3 kilometres west of South El Monte in California. LAPD headquarters has asked people to be prepared for potential aftershocks, adding that there are no significant incidents to report related to the earthquake. LA Fire Department said in a statement that a preliminary survey has found no earthquake damage or injuries within the City of LA.

We just felt a significant earthquake. Only call 911 for emergencies. 877-ASK-LAPD for non-emergencies in the City of Los Angeles. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) September 19, 2020

Warning of aftershocks

LAFD stated that firefighters from 106 Neighborhood Fire Stations have completed their citywide survey and the department has returned to normal emergency operations after concluding Earthquake Emergency Mode. The department has asked local residents to be prepared for aftershocks, encouraging them to again survey their home inside and out for possible damage and to review earthquake safety after sunrise.

“Should you be inside when shaking starts: DROP, COVER, HOLD ON! by protecting your head + neck while taking cover under sturdy furniture or near a sturdy interior wall, away from windows and doorways until the shaking stops,” the statement read.

