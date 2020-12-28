Who Plays The Subway Performer In 'Soul'? All About The Animated Film

Soul is the latest Pixar movie that was released on Christmas this year. The animated movie can now be streamed on Disney Plus. The animated movie Soul is based on the story of a middle school music teacher named Joe Gardner, who is in a mission to reunite his soul with his body after a small accident. Viewers of the film are also inquisitive about the subway singer in the film. Read on to know who plays the subway performer in Soul.

Don’t forget that Pixar’s “Soul” began streaming today on Disney+ for all subscribers 🎷 🎹 🎺



One of the Easter Eggs we found while watching was the number of the subway car... “We’ve got a 2319!” pic.twitter.com/w0q8J22EVg — Doctor Disney (@Doctor_Disney) December 25, 2020

Who plays the subway performer in Soul?

The Soul singer in subway, about whom many viewers of the film were curious, is actually singer Cody Chesnutt. He is an American neo-soul musician from Atlanta, Georgia. His single like The Seed (2.0) featuring The Roots topped at number 33 in UK charts and opened many possibilities for the talented musician.

While his song Look Good in Leather was used in AXE Instinct ad in 2009. He has released three albums till now including names like The Headphone Masterpiece, Black Skin No Value (EP), and Landing on a Hundred.

The Soul movie subway singer sang the original song Parting Ways in the film, which completely mesmerised the movie fans. Fans of the singer are now finding more about the singer. Cody Chesnutt had ​​​also featured in the documentary Dave Chappelle's Block Party in 2005, which had appearances from Kanye West, Mos Def, and Common as well.

Loved everything about the sound and music in #SoulMovie but seeing (and hearing) that Cody ChesnuTT was a part of it was a welcomed surprise. Fantastic film! pic.twitter.com/PQp4PrfHiP — Mike Niederquell ✌🏻❤️ (@Niederquell) December 27, 2020

Soul is a 2020 animated comedy-drama movie produced by Pixar. The film is directed by Pete Docter and Kemp Powers. Kemp is known for the film adaptation of the play titled One Night in Miami. He was also a staff writer for Star Trek: Discovery. Pixar's Soul cast includes Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Questlove, Phylicia Rashad, Daveed Diggs, and Angela Bassett.

The movie premiered at the BFI London Film Festival on October 11, 2020, and released on December 25 this year. The movie received a positive response from the critics as well as the fans alike. Many critics even regarded the film to be as the most grown-up Pixar movie made to date.

The story of Soul is about Joe Gardner and his dream of becoming a jazz music performer. But the twist comes when he finally gets a chance to perform as an opening act at the Half Note Club, an accident occurs, and he dies untimely. After which his soul gets separated from his body and reaches to the Great Beyond. Check out the trailer of the film.

