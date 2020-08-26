Melania Says US Needs Donald Trump's Leadership To Become 'world's Greatest Economy'

While speaking at the Republic National Convention, First Lady of the US, Melania Trump said that the country needs President Donald Trump’s leadership ‘now more than ever’ to become the ‘greatest economy’ in the world. Melania’s address to the RNC marked her first sustained public appearance since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. On August 25, she called her husband to be the best hope for America’s future and said that Trump will not rest until he has done all he can do to take care of everyone impacted by the terrible pandemic.

While addressing RNC from the White House, Melania said, “I believe we need my husband's leadership now more than ever in order to bring us back once again to the greatest economy and the strongest country ever known. In my husband, you have a president who will not stop fighting for you and your families. I see how hard he works -- each day and night. I am here because we need my husband as President and commander-in-chief for four more years”.

She added, “He is what is best for our country. We all know how Donald Trump makes no secrets about how he feels about things. You always know what he is thinking. Total honesty is what we deserve from our president, whether you like it or not, and that is because he is an authentic person who loves this country and its people”.

The First Lady addressed an in-person group of 50 people, including her husband. While hailing what Trump has done for America in the past years, Melania said that he wants nothing more than for his country to prosper. She also added that Trump doesn’t wast time playing politics.

Pompeo lauds Trump

Meanwhile, at the same convention, other US officials, including US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Democrat mayor of Eveleth, Minnesota, Robert Vlaisavljevich also praised Trump and said that he is ‘fighting for all of us’. Robert said that Trump delivered the best economy in our history and he will do it again.

On the other hand, Pompeo said that the US President has led with ‘bold initiatives’ in every corner of the world. He hailed Trump and said he has put his ‘America First’ vision into action. Pompeo did not expressly urge Americans to cast their ballots for Trump, however, he limited his exhortation to the observation that “the way each of us can best ensure our freedoms is by electing leaders who don’t just talk, but deliver”.

