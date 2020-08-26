Mike Pompeo Hails Trump At RNC, Says He Has Put ‘America First Vision' Into Action

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, on August 25, said that President Donald Trump has led with ‘bold initiatives’ in ‘every corner of the world’. While speaking at the Republic National Convention via a pre-taped messaged, Pompeo hailed Trump and said he has put his ‘America First’ vision into action. The US Secretary of State, who is currently on an official visit to Jerusalem, said that the US President’s move may not have made him popular in every foreign capital but it has worked and he has led with bold initiatives.

Pompeo also spoke about Trump holding China accountable for COVID-19 pandemic and added, “In China, he has pulled back on the predatory aggression of the CCP. The President has held China accountable for covering up the 'ChinaVirus' (COVID-19) and allowing it to spread death and economic destruction in America and around the world”.

He further added, “He has ensured that the CCP spies posing as diplomats in America are jailed or sent back to China and he will not rest until justice is done. He has ended the ridiculously unfair trade deal with China--that has punched a hole in our economy. Those jobs are coming back home”.

Pompeo urges to elect leaders who ‘don’t talk, but deliver’

Moreover, Pompeo said that Trump lowered the temperature and brought North Korean leadership to the table. He noted that no nuclear tests, no long-range missile test, and the Americans who remained captive in North Korea came home to their families as did the precious remains of scores of heroes who fought in Korea. He also hailed Trump for moving the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, ‘the rightful Jewish homeland and the city of God’, in May 2018.

Overall, Pompeo delivered standard recitations of GOP claims about the successes of Trump’s foreign policy against Russia, China and Iran. He spoke of the defeat of the Islamic State’s physical caliphate, Trump’s pro-Israel agenda and the president’s determined vigilance to guard against the “predatory aggression” of the CCP. Pompeo did not expressly urge Americans to cast their ballots for Trump, however, he limited his exhortation to the observation that “the way each of us can best ensure our freedoms is by electing leaders who don’t just talk, but deliver”.

(With inputs from agencies)

