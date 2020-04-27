Trump Resorts To Tried And Tested Adjective To Wish US First Lady Melania On Birthday

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, First Lady of United States Melania Trump celebrated her 50th birthday on Sunday. On the occasion, embattled US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to wish her calling her 'our great First Lady!' - resorting to a tried and tested adjective, which he had used to great effect to win the 2016 election with his 'Make America Great Again' campaign.

Happy Birthday to Melania, our great First Lady! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

Melania Trump celebrated her birthday at the White House amid the lockdown situation. The White House Twitter ac count also posted a “happy birthday” message to FLOTUS, featuring pictures of her travels supporting young girls, women in the military, and her “Be Best” initiative.

Following the wishes, She also thanked everyone for their wishes.

Thank you to everyone for the wonderful birthday wishes.

This year, my heart is with those who have missed their own celebrations of birthdays, holidays, & special occasions with their families, friends, & colleagues. I look forward to the day when we can all be together again! — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 26, 2020

First lady distributes care packages

Earlier, Melania Trump sent blankets, caps, and other gifts to hospitals in 10 states, including some hit hardest by the new coronavirus outbreak, for use by medical staff and children who are patients.

The care packages were shipped on Thursday to hospitals in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Florida, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Delaware, Nevada, and the District of Columbia, the White House said.

“The medical community has gone above and beyond to protect the health of the American People,” the first lady said in a statement. The packages are “just a small token of my appreciation for their courage and leadership in this time of need.”

The hospitals were not identified. Mrs. Trump met doctors and nurses at some of the hospitals during past visits to promote her youth program, the White House said.

Our thoughts & prayers continue to be w/ each person suffering & fighting to recover from this terrible virus, & with all of the families who have lost loved ones. Even though we are physically apart, we are all in this fight together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 24, 2020

