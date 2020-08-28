Melania Trump Former Aide’s Book Offers Glimpse Into First Lady, Ivanka's Relationship

Melania Trump’s former confidante Stephanie Winston Wolkoff has written a memoir, set to release on September 1, which will provide a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the alleged turbulent relationship between the first lady and first daughter Ivanka Trump. In the book ‘Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady’, Wolkoff has detailed the alleged bad blood between the two most visible members of the Trump family other than the US President.

According to the excerpts published in New York Magazine, Wolkoff and Melania took huge efforts to block Ivanka from appearing in Trump’s swearing-in ceremony. The book claims that the duo launched “Operation Block Ivanka” to keep the first daughter’s face out of the photographs of the “special moment” during the inauguration.

“We were all exhausted and stressed out. Yes, Operation Block Ivanka was petty. Melania was in on this mission. But in our minds, Ivanka shouldn’t have made herself the center of attention in her father’s inauguration,” wrote Wolkoff.

'The longtime friend'

Wolkoff, an American fashion and entertainment executive, worked as a senior adviser to First Lady of the United States and was one of the key planners of Trump's inauguration events. She has been always been described by the US media as a “longtime friend of the First Lady” who worked with Melania in the East Wing at the very beginning of the Trump administration.

The publishers, Simon & Schuster, says “What Melania wants, Melania gets.” while describing the book and offers answers to several questions surrounding the First Lady. The book claims to have the answers to “How did Melania react to the Access Hollywood tape and her husband’s affair with Stormy Daniels? Does she get along well with Ivanka? Is Melania happy being First Lady?” The book also tells Wolkoff’s side over the allegation of inauguration finance irregularities which damaged her relationship with Melania.

