Ivanka Trump Headlines Final RNC Day; Tells Americans 'you're The Reason He's Fighting'

In the run-up to the United States Presidential elections, both the parties, the Democrats and the Republicans, have intensified their campaigns with both sides nominating their candidates and trading barbs over each other in their respective conventions. Both the factions have culminated their respective conventions and finalised their nominations.

During the Republican National Convention, President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump on Thursday (Local time) addressed the people and praised her father, the incumbent American President.

"Donald Trump did not come to Washington to win praise, he came to Washington to make America great again," Ivanka said.

Speaking of the vision Donald Trump is working for, Ivanka said, "I am more certain than ever before that our kids can believe in American greatness. We want a society where every child can live in a safe community and go to a great school of their choice. We want a culture where differences of opinion and debate are encouraged and not cancelled, where law enforcement is respected, where our country's rich diversity is celebrated and our where people of all backgrounds, races, genders and creeds have the chance to achieve their God-given potential. This is the future my father is working to build each and every day."

"To the hard-working men and women across America and here tonight, you are the reason my father fights with all his heart and might. You are the reason he ran for president in the first place and you are the reason he is going to keep fighting for four more years," Ivanka added as the crowd erupted in applause.

She recalled about an incident about a meeting on renegotiating bad trade deals done by former presidents "that had gutted middle-class jobs".

She quoted President Trump saying to her, "You know the reason this has never been done before because our leaders haven't had the guts. When the economy is good they settle for good. When things are bad they don't have the will or abilities to kick the can until it is someone else's problem."

Speaking highly of President Trump she added, "He was right, if my father didn't take on this fights, no one would. In the months that followed President Trump refused to settle for a good deal, he wanted a great deal and ultimately that is exactly what we got."

Ivanka also spoke about the pandemic which has gripped the world and America more than any other country. At a time when the opposition is hitting out and questioning the Trump Administration's response to the pandemic, Invaka said President Trump was absolutely correct in what he did to "bring the jobs, factories and life-saving medicines back to the USA". Adding on the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic crisis, she said she has seen her father taking some of the most difficult decisions amid the pandemic.

The Four-day Republican National Convention culminated on August 27 local time with President Trump accepting the nomination for contending the upcoming Presidential elections scheduled for November 3. Vice President Mike Pense will continue to be the Vice Presidential nominee for the Republicans.

