The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

US: Member Of Trump's Team Attending CPAC Might Have Spread Coronavirus

US News

An attendee at a recent political conference at CPAC where US President Donald Trump was also present tested positive for COVID-19, according to the reports.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
US

Growing concerns about the spread of novel coronavirus have begun to worry the White House after an attendee at a recent political conference where US President Donald Trump was also present tested positive for COVID-19. Trump was reportedly photographed shaking hands with Matt Schlapp, the chairman of the American Conservative Union, who confirmed that he had been in close contact with an infected man during the Conservative Political Action Conference last month. But on the other hand, the White House has said that Trump was never in direct contact with the infected person and does not have any symptoms.

READ: No Correlation Between Temperature Variations And Coronavirus Spread: Experts

600 confirmed cases

Trump reportedly said on March 7 that he is not concerned at all  when asked about the potential threat posed to the White House by the Coronavirus. He also vowed to keep holding the political rallies even after the top public health officials within his own government have urged millions of Americans to avoid large gatherings and major events to reduce the risk of being infected. 

Despite having more than 600 confirmed cases in the United States, 2020 Presidential hopefuls Biden, Trump, and Sanders will continue their rallies as planned.

READ: Coronavirus Scare Dulls Holi Spirit As Sales Of Colours Drop Significantly

According to public health experts, large scale rallies are breeding grounds for potentially deadly illnesses. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on March 8 claimed that his campaign was considering when it would be prudent to cancel large campaign rallies. 

READ: IMF Chief Calls For International Coordination Amid Coronavirus Dread

READ: Dubai Postpones Famous Travel And Tourism Fair Amid Coronavirus Fears

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
gehlot
CM GEHLOT RUSHES TO DELHI POST-TIFF
Rajiv Gandhi
RAHUL GANDHI PORTRAIT SURFACES
Kashmir
KASHMIR'S APNI PARTY
BJP
BJP SUMMONS MP LEADERS TO BHOPAL
Priyanka
PRIYANKA-NICK WEEKEND IN INDIA
Afghanistan
FIRING NEAR ASHRAF GHANI'S VENUE