Dubai Postpones Famous Travel And Tourism Fair Amid Coronavirus Fears

Organisers of Arabian Travel Market, a regional travel and tourism exhibition in Dubai reportedly announced that they will be postponing the exhibition this year. The Arabian Travel Market is one of the biggest travel fairs in the Middle East and will be postponed from April to late June due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Wants to maximize attendance

The travel fair was to be originally held from April 19 to 22 but will now be held from June 28 to July 1. As per reports, the decision was taken due to the coronavirus outbreak and the fear it invokes. According to reports, the organisers made a statement where they claimed that the postponement of the schedule was made at the earliest opportunity so as to give all the stakeholders as much notice as possible. The organisers believe that rescheduling the fair will ensure an even stronger turnout for the exhibition.

As per reports, Tim Clark, who is stepping down as the President of Emirates in June, was scheduled to give one of his last interviews at the event.

UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) that reports new cases 14 new coronavirus cases. UAE has reported 59 total coronavirus cases and is yet to report a single death. Of the new cases, there are four Emiratis, three Italians, two Bangladeshis, two Nepalese, a Russian, an Indian and a Syrian national.

The ministry also added that the newest cases were discovered after the authorities launched an active and continuous investigation and examined those who had previously come in contact with previously confirmed infected individuals who were quarantined.

The health ministry also announced on March 9 that two Emiratis, two Ethiopians, and a Thai national are the latest to recover from the virus, bringing to 12 the total recovered cases. As per reports, it also added that the infected individuals were being dealt with as per the highest medical standards and are kept under observation and care of medical teams that follow the standards of the World Health Organisation.

