Michael Bloomberg And Bernie Sanders Feud As They Aim To Defeat Trump

US Democratic Party primaries candidate Michael Bloomberg has taken a potshot at his rival Bernie Sanders following the latter's comment about his candidacy. The latest attack by billionaire came after Bernie Sanders at a public rally listed why Bloomberg, with all his money, could not create the kind of excitement and energy needed to defeat Donald Trump. Following Bernie's comment, Bloomberg shared screenshots of Sanders' supporter purportedly saying offensive and abusive things about other candidates.

Read: Bernie Sanders' Campaign To Request Recount Of Iowa Caucuses

We need to unite to defeat Trump in November. This type of "energy" is not going to get us there. https://t.co/bPuUZMs2d6 pic.twitter.com/Tdp6mpWjcX — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 17, 2020

Bloomberg vs Sanders

A day later, Bloomberg's campaign manager Kevin Sheekey released a statement responding to attacks from Sanders. In the statement, Sheekey said, "It’s a shameful turn of events to see Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump deploy the very same attacks and tactics against Mike, but the reason is clear. At this point, the primary is Bernie’s to lose, and ours to win. Bernie knows this. Trump knows this. That’s why they are united in the campaign against Mike." Sheekey further added, "Mike is in the race to defeat Donald Trump and he's the Democratic candidate who can get that done." Bernie Sanders came up with a reply to Sheekey's statement where he shared a picture of Bloomberg and Trump talking during a golf trip. Sanders also shared a tweet that read, "Together, we are going to end the greed of the billionaire class."

Read: Bernie Sanders Cites India In List Shaming Massive US Military Expenditure

Mike Bloomberg’s campaign manager Kevin Sheekey releases a statement responding to attacks from Sanders.



Subject line: “BERNIE’S NEW BRO… DONALD TRUMP” pic.twitter.com/1PeQMBcQdu — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 17, 2020

Sanders while attacking Bloomberg at the rally listed out his policies like 'stop and frisk' and alleged that it is 'racist' towards the community of colour in his city. Sanders also quoted a statement by Bloomberg which the multi-billionaire made in 2015 where he said that he was not in favour of raising the minimum wage. Sanders pointed out that Bloomberg during Barack Obama's presidency opposed to raising taxes on the wealthy and advocated cuts to Medicare and Social Security.

Read: Larry Sanders On How Adolf Hitler, Franklin D Roosevelt Influenced Him, Bernie

The simple truth is that Mayor Bloomberg, with all his money, will not create the kind of excitement and energy we need to defeat Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/9azeuWjLap — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 16, 2020

Michael Bloomberg entered the presidential primaries race a bit late in November last year when he announced his candidacy with a website launch. Bloomberg initially said that he would not run for president in 2020, instead, he encouraged the Democratic Party to nominate a candidate who could defeat Donald Trump. But he later changed his mind due to dissatisfaction with the Democratic field. Bloomberg is currently nowhere near the top three candidates in the race where Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are running head to head for the candidacy.

Read: New York Mayor Considering Hillary Clinton As Running Mate For US Elections

