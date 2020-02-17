New York Mayor Considering Hillary Clinton As Running Mate For US Elections

Democratic Party primaries candidate Michael Bloomberg is reportedly considering Hillary Clinton as a possible vice presidential running mate. According to reports, New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is also thinking of changing his official address from New York to Florida or Colorado as the constitution of the United States says a candidate and their running mate cannot be from the same state. As per reports, Bloomberg thinks that a ticket for him and the 2016 Democratic Party nominee Hillary Clinton would be a formidable force for the Republicans in the upcoming US Presidential election in November.

Read: US Elections: 'Worst Idea For A Campaign,' Scott Adams Mocks Bloomberg's Open-office Plan

Hillary, Bloomberg's running mate?

However, Bloomberg is not polling hugely in the ongoing primary elections in the United States where Democratic Party candidate Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are running head to head. The combination of Michael Bloomberg and Hillary Clinton for the US Presidential election seems a far fetched idea right now as it was confirmed by the billionaire's communication director Jason Schechter.

Read: Here's Why US Presidential Candidate Tulsi Gabbard Voted 'present' On Trump Impeachment

Michael Bloomberg entered the presidential primaries race a bit late in November last year when he announced his candidacy with a website launch. Bloomberg initially said that he would not run for president in 2020, instead, he encouraged the Democratic Party to nominate a candidate who could defeat Donald Trump. But he later changed his mind due to dissatisfaction with the Democratic field. Bloomberg is currently nowhere near the top three candidates in the race as he was polling at 14-15 per cent nationally as of February 13, 2020.

Read: Here's Why Donald Trump Is Watching Google 'very Closely' Ahead Of 2020 US Presidential Elections

Bloomberg is reportedly financing his own campaign and will not accept donations and as of December 31, 2019 he had spent or committed nearly $200 million in television ads, which the president Donald Trump had termed a waste of money.

Read: WATCH: US President Donald Trump, With A Smile, Asks Vladimir Putin To Not 'meddle' In The 2020 US Presidential Elections. Here's How They Colluded