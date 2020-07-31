Michelle And Barack Obama Discuss COVID-19 Pandemic, BLM Protests And More In New Podcast

Michelle Obama launched a new podcast on Wednesday, July 29 with her husband and former US President Barack Obama as her first guest. In the premiere episode, the former US first couple shared a candid conversation about community building, the love that powers relationships, and their life after White House.

Amid a wide range of conversations, Michelle Obama quipped her husband as "as a former president who reads and knows history" as Barack Obama summarised the state of the country in the face of COVID-19 pandemic and widespread protests over racial injustice.

Obamas discuss the United States

In the course of the conversation, Barack Obama said that we can't deal with the pandemic alone as they are "too big and too expensive." The two also discussed the Black Live Matter movement and American youth. While many young people are leading protests, and the former US President encouraged them to vote for a change in the coming election.

Michelle Obama's podcast is the first title in the ongoing collaboration between Spotify and Higher Ground, a production company founded by the Obamas. Last year, the couple partnered with Spotify to produce exclusive podcasts for the platform.

Michelle Obama released her Netflix documentary Becoming in May. The project was an extension of her 2018 best-selling memoir of the same name and a kind of authorised filmic portrait of Obama.

(With agency inputs)

