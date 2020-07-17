Michelle Obama's Podcast On Spotify Finally Gets A Release Date; Read Details Here

Former U.S. Frist Lady Michelle Obama will be soon meeting her fans on Spotify. The music and podcast streaming platform has finally revealed the premiere date of Obama’s podcast The Michelle Obama Podcast. Along with the podcast’s premiere date, few interesting details about it have also been revealed.

Michelle Obama’s Spotify podcast gets a release date

Michelle Obama has been outspoken about her views and opinions since she took her role as U.S. First Lady. Now, that she and her husband Barack Obama are done with their Presidential duties, the power couple is focusing on their projects through their production company, Higher Ground.

The first project from Higher Ground is Michelle Obama’s first-ever podcast The Michelle Obama Podcast. Although the podcast was announced long ago, no official date was confirmed. But now, the podcast is finally heading to Spotify and will premiere on July 29, 2020.

The Michelle Obama Podcast will be available for free users and premium subscribers across the globe. In this Spotify podcast, Michelle Obama will be talking to her friends, family, and colleagues and discuss relationships that shape people’s lives.

In her official statement, Michelle Obama expressed her wish to explore meaningful topics together and find answers to several questions related to these topics. She also hopes that this podcast encourages its listeners to have open conversations about some tough issues with their close family and friends.

According to a media portal’s report, Michelle Obama will be in conversation with her mother Marian Robinson, her older brother Craig Robinson on one of the podcast episodes. Furthermore, she will be also interviewing TV and late-night show host Conan O’Brien, President Obama’s former advisor Valerie Jarrett, journalist Michele Norris, and Dr. Sharon Malone.

Apart from Michelle Obama, Spotify is taking over the podcast business with many other collaborations. The streaming platform inked a multi-year agreement with comedian and talk show host Joe Rogan for his very own podcast, titled, The Joe Rogan Experience. Along with Rogan, Kim Kardashian West will be also co-hosting her very own podcast which will be revolving around criminal-justice reform.

