Michigan Attorney General Calls Trump 'petulant Child' After He Refused To Wear Mask

Michigan Attorney General lambasted US President Donald Trump for his refusal to wear a face mask while visiting a Ford Motor Co plant amid the pandemic. Speaking to CNN, Dana Nessel said that Trump is a “petulant child” who refuses to follow the rules, adding that the US President is sending the “worst possible message” to those people who can’t afford to get exposed to the virus. She said that Trump is sending a message that he doesn't care about people's health and welfare and only cares about himself.

Trump retorted that Nessel should not be taking her “anger and stupidity” out on Ford Motor. Taking to Twitter, the US President said that the company might get upset with the Michigan Attorney General and leave the state “like so many others have”. Nessel replied to Trump saying he seems to have a problem with all the three women running the state.

Hi! 👋After struggling with our Gov & SOS, impressed you know my name. Seems like you have a problem with all 3 women who run MI-as well as your ability to tell the truth. The auto industry has been thriving for years bc of our incredible auto workers & companies. #UnionStrong https://t.co/qKDINknn2O — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) May 22, 2020

Michigan is a crucial state for Trump who won the state in the 2016 election, the first Republican to do so since 1988. However, the US President has been on loggerheads with current Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, seen as a potential vice-presidential running candidate for Joe Biden, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

'Tested positively toward negative'

The Ford plant in Michigan, a crucial state for the US President, has been mass-producing ventilators and personal protective equipment. He held discussions with the local African-American leaders to discuss vulnerable population hit by the virus. Before leaving for Michigan, Trump had made a sarcastic remark in front of the reporters saying he 'tested positively toward negative' for coronavirus.

"I tested very positively in another sense. I tested positively toward negative. I tested perfectly this morning, meaning I tested negative," said Trump.

