Mike Pence Says 'US Could See More Deaths' Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

As the United States confirmed its first coronavirus fatality, Vice President Mike Pence said that more US deaths could be imminent, however, he further added that Americans face a low risk from coronavirus. While speaking to an international media outlet, Pence said that the situation was explained to him and it is believed that most people that contracted the deadly virus will recover. Furthermore, Pence cautioned that the US could experience 'more sad news'.

Amid coronavirus outbreak, US reportedly confirmed at least 71 cases. The director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr Anthony Fauci reportedly said that the fatality rate in US could reach the same level as in China because there is no vaccine or cure available as of yet. Furthermore, Dr Nancy Messonnier of the United States CDC said in a call with reporters on February 25 that a wider spread of coronavirus in the country is certain.

READ: Ireland Confirms First Coronavirus Case

US President Donald Trump on Saturday also held a press conference where he said there is 'no reason to panic' after one citizen died. Trump at the briefing said, "We respectfully ask the media and politicians and everybody else involved not to do anything to incite the panic because there's no reason to panic at all." Trump further insisted that the criticism of his administration’s handling of the virus outbreak was a hoax. Trump administration also announced additional travel restrictions affecting Iran, Italy, and South Korea in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

READ: Chinese Envoy To India 'deeply Touched' By Aamir Khan's Message On Coronavirus

Death toll surpasses 2,800

First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the virus outbreak has now spread across more than 40 countries since December 2019. More than 1,700 people have recovered from the disease, whereas, nearly 12,000 coronavirus patients have by now been discharged from hospitals. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has dubbed the virus as COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the death toll in China has surpassed 2,800 and the National Health Commission reportedly confirmed 573 new cases. The total number of confirmed cases within China also hit nearly 79,000 and more than 85,000 worldwide.

READ: Coronavirus Time Bomb: America's Uninsured And Brutal Work Culture

READ: 78-year-old Is Australia's First Coronavirus Fatality