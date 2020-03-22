US Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady Karen Pence Test Negative For Coronavirus

In a significant development, US Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Lady Karen Pence have been tested negative for the deadly Coronavirus. This comes after staff from the office of the Vice President was tested positive for the virus. The deadly disease that has so far claimed the lives of over 230 people in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Pence's press secretary Katie Miller apprised about the reports of both, the Vice President and the Second Lady.

Pleased to report that the COVID-19 test results came back negative for both Vice President @Mike_Pence and Second Lady @KarenPence. — Katie Miller (@VPPressSec) March 22, 2020

On Saturday, Pence had said that the staff member experienced mild, cold-like symptoms for around a day and a half and has not been at the White House since Monday. However, during a White House briefing, the Vice President further stated that the staff member is doing well.

Furthermore, US President Donald Trump had also tested negative for the Coronavirus last week. Trump underwent the test days after hosting a meeting at his Florida resort with a Brazilian delegation, some of whom had tested positive.

White House taking temperature checks for people near Trump and Pence

According to international media, the White House is taking new precautions to prevent the virus from spreading to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Out of an abundance of caution, temperature checks are now being performed on any individuals who are in close contact with the President and Vice President.

The temperature checks are also being given to members of the press. A member of the White House health team took the temperatures of reporters gathered for a briefing with Pence last week.

Additionally, the White House has also instituted strict provisions for the entry of individuals within its premises. The seating arrangements in the White House briefing room has been rearranged to maintain social distancing.

