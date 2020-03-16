US VP Mike Pence-led Coronavirus Task Force To Address The Press: Donald Trump

Amid rising fears of a large scale outbreak, US President Donald Trump is scheduled to address a press conference along with the Coronavirus task force on Monday. Vice President Mike Pence has led the administration's response to the deadly pandemic which has so far clocked at least 3,155 cases.

In a tweet, Trump said that his administration is working closely with the Governors of all states in their response to the coronavirus outbreak. So far, all US states except West Virginia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19 according to local media. The death toll in the country has been reported to be 67.

There will be a News Conference by the CoronaVirus Task Force today at the White House, 5 P.M. @VP We are working closely with the Governors of our Country’s great States, which are a very big factor. They are working hard, along with us, to get the job properly done..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2020

Targets Biden

President Donald Trump also took an aim at former VP and his emerging challenger for 2020 presidential polls, Joe Biden, for his handling of the 2009 swine flu (H1N1) outbreak which he called a 'very late response'. He hailed his earlier move to restrict travel between the US and the virus's epicenter China.

....The USA was never set up for this, just look at the catastrophe of the H1N1 Swine Flu (Biden in charge, 17,000 people lost, very late response time), but it soon will be. Great decision to close our China, and other, borders early. Saved many lives! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2020

Pandemic scare

The novel Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has claimed more than 5,830 lives across the world and has infected over 1,56,700 people globally as of March 15. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. Last week, the World Health Organisation declared the outbreak a pandemic and asked national governments to put up a coordinated and more aggressive response to halt the virus' expansion.

Donald Trump tested negative after a Coronavirus test taken on Saturday. Trump told reporters at a White House briefing on Saturday that he had his temperature taken and it was “totally normal,” shortly before stepping into the room to discuss the government’s efforts to halt the spread of the virus. The President formally declared National Emergency on Friday with a monetary package of $50 Billion to deal with the Coronavirus crisis in the country.

