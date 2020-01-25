Mike Pompeo Loses Cool At Journalist When Asked Questions About Ukraine

Recently US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lost his cool when a journalist asked him about the US administration's stance on Ukraine, a country whose involvement plays a big role in the ongoing impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump. According to reports, the confrontation between Pompeo and the journalist included shouts, glares and unprintable words.

Pompeo 'leaned in and glared at me'

During the interview, the journalist asked if Pompeo owed an apology to Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch due to the fact that she was abruptly called back last year after a smear campaign led by Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Guliani. After the tense exchange between Pompeo and the reporter, before exiting the secretary apparently leaned in and glared at her before leaving the room.

She was later invited into Pompeo's private living room where she claims that Pompeo lost his cool and shouted at her for what she described was longer than the interview itself. Pompeo has publically attacked journalists in the past as well as per reports. After the confrontation came to light, many on social media showed solidarity with Mary Louise Kelly and extended their support to her.

This is how @SecPompeo treats the press. Screaming at them because he doesn't like the line of questioning? This is authoritarian and most definitely not "normal." #FridayMotivation #PompeoMeltdown — dan efram (@eframphoto) January 24, 2020

Please let this statement from Mary Louise Kelly sink in: pic.twitter.com/10WpzrCg2I — Robyn, aka sunsong23 (@WPCelebration) January 25, 2020

Pathetic coward, @SecPompeo, needs to resign immediately after he verbally abused this amazing reporter. Congrats on a job well done #MaryLouiseKelly! Take notes fellow reporters - this is how you conduct an interview of the craven officials in the trump administration. https://t.co/FX2xx5BJbd — 🌺✨xtina✨🌺 (@xtina_fay) January 25, 2020

@SecPompeo You should apologize to NPR's Mary Louise Kelly. Having followed politics for 45 years, I've never known a Secretary of State lash out at a reporter or corespondent. — Vernon J Lawrence (@intranautt) January 25, 2020

Mary Louise Kelly is my hero too! — Kevin Cook (@lastkrell) January 25, 2020

Thank you, Mary Louise Kelly. Asking hard questions of high officials is hard work, and I appreciate your dedication to seeking truth, and reporting it your listeners. Thank You! — Kevin Cook (@lastkrell) January 25, 2020

(with inputs from agencies)