Mike Pompeo Loses Cool At Journalist When Asked Questions About Ukraine

US News

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lost his cool when a journalist asked him about his stance on Ukraine. He allegedly leaned in and glared at her.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mike Pompeo

Recently US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lost his cool when a journalist asked him about the US administration's stance on Ukraine, a country whose involvement plays a big role in the ongoing impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump. According to reports, the confrontation between Pompeo and the journalist included shouts, glares and unprintable words.

Pompeo 'leaned in and glared at me'

During the interview, the journalist asked if Pompeo owed an apology to Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch due to the fact that she was abruptly called back last year after a smear campaign led by Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Guliani. After the tense exchange between Pompeo and the reporter, before exiting the secretary apparently leaned in and glared at her before leaving the room. 

She was later invited into Pompeo's private living room where she claims that Pompeo lost his cool and shouted at her for what she described was longer than the interview itself. Pompeo has publically attacked journalists in the past as well as per reports. After the confrontation came to light, many on social media showed solidarity with Mary Louise Kelly and extended their support to her.

(with inputs from agencies)

