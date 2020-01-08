The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Mike Pompeo: Qassem Soleimani Wasn't In Baghdad On 'peace Mission'

US News

Mike Pompeo at a news conference said that the Iranian military commander Soleimani was not in Baghdad on 'peace mission' when US killed him in a drone attack.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mike Pompeo

The United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at a recent news conference said that the Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani was not in Baghdad on 'peace mission' when US killed him in a drone attack. Pompeo further blamed Soleimani for December 27 rocket attack in Iraq in which a US civilian contractor was reportedly killed. He also added that the attacks planned by Soleimani 'were going to lead, potentially, to the death of many more Americans'. 

At the news conference, Pompeo said, “Is there any history that would indicate that it was remotely possible that this kind gentleman, this diplomat of great order - Qassem Soleimani - had travelled to Baghdad for the idea of conducting a peace mission? We know that wasn't true”.

READ: Slain Iranian General Qassem Soleimani's Body Arrives At Kerman For Burial

Pompeo further also accused Iran of 'actively working to undermine the peace process by continuing its global effort to support militant groups'. On January 7 Pompeo also slammed former Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Khomeini's regime and stated that his "corrupt regime should listen to the people of Iran." 

Pompeo's comments come amid recent series of events between US and Iran. The tensions between both the countries have escalated ever since the killing of Iranian military General Qassem Soleimani. On January 8, the Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq that houses the US and coalition forces has been hit by multiple rockets. This also follows the development where the pro-Tehran factions in Iraq vowed to join forces and respond to the US for the killing of Iranian General.

READ: Iran Says 'took And Concluded Proportionate' Self-defence

US-Iran tensions

The longstanding tension between Iran and US surfaced again as the Iranian General was slain by the US in an airstrike near Iraq's Baghdad International Airport, ordered by US President Donald Trump on Friday. Post this, Iran had threatened "harsh retaliation" and subsequently, two airstrikes were reported near US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone on Saturday and Sunday. Following the developments, Trump said that the US would strike 52 sites in the Islamic Republic if any Americans were harmed.

READ: Oil Spikes, Stocks Plunge After Iran Attacks

READ: Iran Fires Multiple Rockets On US Airbase In Iraq, Calls It Tehran’s Revenge :LIVE Updates

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NIRBHAYA CASE: HANGING PROCEDURE
'BHARAT BANDH' ON JANUARY 8
CONGRESS DEFENDS DEEPIKA AT JNU
SUSHMITA DEV ON NIRBHAYA VERDICT
ALLU ARJUN ON 'ARJUN REDDY'
TIHAR SEEKS HANGMAN FOR RAPISTS